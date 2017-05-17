PLEASANTON, CA--(Marketwired - May 17, 2017) - ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, and special guest SiriusDecisions, Inc., the leading global business-to-business (b2b) research and advisory firm, will offer a free webinar entitled "Channel Marketing Concierge Services: Deployment Best Practices". Participants will learn how to leverage concierge services to increase partner engagement, adoption and ROI.

WHO: ZINFI Technologies and SiriusDecisions, specific speakers include:

Mike Chantigian, ZINFI's Director of Business Development, will provide a brief introduction and wrap up Q&A

Angela Leech, Research Director, who will present 'Channel Marketing Concierge Services'

Chris Field, ZINFI's Director of Worldwide Marketing, who will speak on 'Concierge Services Deployment Models'

WHAT: During this session, ZINFI and SiriusDecisions will share best practices for engaging and deploying concierge services with partner programs and how it can improve success. This webinar will include information about driving partner adoption and participation, increase engagement and execution capability and using concierge services to proactively reach out to partners and help them develop opportunities.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 7th, 2017, at 10 -11 a.m. PST

WHERE: Find out more about the webinar details and to register: https://customer.zinfi.com/events/SDWebinarQ22017/SDWebinar2017.aspx?eventid=3335

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc. the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications -- partner relationship management, channel marketing management and channel sales management. In 26 countries, these three core UCM SaaS applications are locally supported by ZINFI's global marketing services team members.

