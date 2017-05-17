Research and Markets - Growth Opportunities in the Global Carpet and Rug Market 2016-2021: Major Players are Mohawk Industries, Inc., Shaw Industries, Interface, Oriental Weavers Group, and Tarkett

DUBLIN, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Growth Opportunities in the Global Carpet and Rug Market 2016-2021: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis" report to their offering.

The global carpet and rug market is expected to reach an estimated $39.1 billion by 2021 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% by value from 2016 to 2021.

Growth Opportunities in the Global Carpet and Rug Market Trends, opportunities and forecast in this market to 2021 by product type (woven, tufted, knotted, other), by end use type (residential, non-residential [healthcare, education, hospitality, retail, office, other], transportation), by material type (nylon, polyester, polypropylene, other), by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World).

The future of the global carpet and rug market looks good with opportunities in the residential, non-residential, and transportation segments. The major drivers of growth for this market are the growth in construction and transportation industry and an increase in renovation activities. Consumers are moving towards bold attractive colors and non-geometrical designer patterns of carpet and rugs which also help to drive the demand in the market.

Emerging trends that have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry include increasing acceptance of carpet tiles, increasing demand for eco-friendly carpet, and increasing preference of contemporary area rugs.

Mohawk Industries, Inc., Shaw Industries, Interface, Oriental Weavers Group, and Tarkett are among the major suppliers of carpets and rugs.

Within the carpet and rug market, the residential end use segment is expected to remain the largest and fastest growing market by value and volume. Growth in demand for carpets and rugs is largely dependent on housing renovation and new residential construction, which are the major factors that would spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Carpet and Rug Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction

2.1.1: Manufacturing Process

2.2: Industry Classification

2.2.1: Woven

2.2.2: Tufted

2.2.3: Knotted

2.2.4: Others

2.3: Markets Served

2.4: Supply Chain

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis

3.1: Market Analysis 2015

3.1.1: Global Carpet and Rug Market by Value and Volume

3.1.2: Global Carpet and Rug Market by Region in Terms of Value and Volume

3.2: Market Trends from 2010 to 2015

3.2.1: Macroeconomic Trends

3.2.2: Global Carpet and Rug Market by Value and Volume

3.2.3: North American Carpet and Rug Market Trends by Value and Volume

3.2.4: European Carpet and Rug Market Trends by Value and Volume

3.2.5: APAC Carpet and Rug Market Trends by Value and Volume

3.2.6: ROW Carpet and Rug Market Trends by Value and Volume

3.2.7: Market Drivers and Challenges

3.3: Market Forecast from 2016 to 2021

3.3.1: Macroeconomic Forecast

3.3.2: Global Carpet and Rug Market Forecast by Value and Volume

3.3.3: North American Carpet and Rug Market Forecast by Value and Volume

3.3.4: European Carpet and Rug Market Forecast by Value and Volume

3.3.5: APAC Carpet and Rug Market Forecast by Value and Volume

3.3.6: ROW Carpet and Rug Market Forecast by Value and Volume

4. Competitor Analysis

4.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

4.2: Market Share Analysis

4.3: Geographical Reach

4.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

5.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

5.1.1: Growth Opportunity by Product

5.1.2: Growth Opportunity by End Use

5.1.3: Growth Opportunity by Material

5.1.4: Growth Opportunity by Region

5.2: Emerging Trends in Global Carpet and Rug Market

5.2: Strategic Analysis

5.2.1: New Product Development

5.2.2: Capacity Expansion in the Global Carpet and Rug Market

5.2.3: Technology Development

5.2.4: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Carpet and Rug Market

6. Company Profiles of Leading Players

6.1: Mohawk Industries Inc.

6.2: Tarkett

6.3: Tai Ping Carpets International Limited

6.4: Shaw Industries, Inc.

6.5: Mannington Mills, Inc.

6.6: Beaulieu International Group

6.7: Oriental Weavers Group

6.8: The Dixie Group

6.9: J+J Flooring Group

6.10: Interface

