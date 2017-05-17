VIVOTEK Joins HEVC Advance to Expand HEVC/H.265 Video Compression Technology

HEVC Advance announces the addition of VIVOTEK Inc. as a Licensee to the HEVC Advance Licensing Program

BOSTON, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --HEVC Advance and VIVOTEK Inc. ("VIVOTEK"), today announced that VIVOTEK has become a Licensee of the HEVC Advance HEVC/H.265 Licensing Program. As a Licensee, VIVOTEK gains access to a large portfolio of valuable patents essential to implementing the HEVC/H.265 video compression standard.

HEVC/H.265 offers the next generation video compression that delivers twice the efficiency of H.264. VIVOTEK, a leading IP surveillance solution provider, is among those companies leading the effort to bring HEVC/H.265 video compression technology to the IP surveillance marketplace through its comprehensive H.265 solutions and strategic alliances. All of these allow VIVOTEK to take IP surveillance to the next level.

Joe Wu, Chief Technology Officer, VIVOTEK Inc., stated, "To meet customers' immediate and rapidly growing demands of the best possible quality video, we are proud to become an official licensee of HEVC Advance in order to expand HEVC/H.265 applications together. With ongoing cooperation, we will continue to maximize bandwidth and storage efficiency to achieve greater cost-effectiveness and create considerable user benefits across the world."

"As one of the top ranked security solutions and device manufacturers in the world, we are excited that VIVOTEK is aggressively working to bring the superior bandwidth, storage, and resolution advantages of HEVC/H.265 technology to the security and surveillance marketplace, while recognizing the value of providing products to its customers which are licensed under the HEVC Advance Patent Pool," said HEVC Advance CEO, Peter Moller.

About VIVOTEK

VIVOTEK Inc. (TAIEX: 3454) was foundedinTaiwanin 2000. The Company markets VIVOTEK solutions worldwide, and has become a leading brand in the global IP surveillance industry. Its comprehensive solutions include network cameras, video servers, network video recorders, PoE solutions, and video management software. Through the growing proliferation of IoT, VIVOTEK aspires to become the Eye in IoT by drawing on its expansive technological capabilities in image and audio. The Company has established offices and subsidiaries in the United States (California), Europe (Netherlands), India (Delhi), Middle East (Dubai), and Latin America (Mexico) in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 respectively. To create a sound industrial ecosystem, VIVOTEK has expanded strategic alliances with leading international software and hardware partners and works with over 183 authorized distributors across 116 countries. For more information, please visit www.vivotek.com.

About HEVC Advance LLC

HEVC Advance is an independent licensing administrator company formed to lead the development, administration, and management of an HEVC/H.265 patent pool for licensing essential patents. HEVC Advance provides a transparent and efficient licensing mechanism for HEVC patented technology. For more information about HEVC Advance, please visit www.hevcadvance.com.

Contact: press@hevcadvance.com