Regenerative Medicine Market to Grow Over $53.7 Billion by 2021 With 23.3% CAGR Says a Report at ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Regenerative Medicine Market Analysis & Forecast to 2021 report provides a comprehensive overview of the size of the regenerative medicine market, segmentation of the market (stem cells, tissue engineering and CAR-T therapy), key players and the vast potential of therapies that are in clinical trials.

Browse 350 Tables and Figures, 17 Companies spread across 680 pages, available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/974420-global-regenerative-medicine-market-analysis-forecast-to-2021-stem-cells-tissue-engineering-biobanking-car-t-industries.html .

Analysis indicates that the global regenerative medicine market was worth $18.9 billion in 2016 and will grow to over $53.7 billion by 2021, with a CAGR of 23.3% between this time frame. Within this market, the stem cell industry will grow significantly at a CAGR of over x% and reach $x billion by 2021. Tissue engineering is forecast to grow at a CAGR of x% to 2021 and potentially reach $x billion.

Companies Mentioned are Astellas Institute for Regenerative Medicine (Ocata Therapeutics), AstraZeneca, Athersys, Baxter International (Baxalta, Shire), Bayer, Caladrius Biosciences (NeoStem), Celgene, CHA Biotech, Chimerix, Cynata Therapeutics, Cytori Therapeutics, Eisai, Genzyme (Sanofi), GSK, Janssen, InCyte Corp, MedImmune, MEDIPOST, Merck, Mesoblast, Millennium Pharmaceutical, NuVasive, Osiris Therapeutics, Plasticell, Pluristem Therapeutics, Pfizer, SanBio Current Stem Cell Trials, Seattle Genetics Current Stem Cell Trials, StemCells Inc, STEMCELL Technologies, Takara Bio, Teva Current Stem Cell Trials and Tigenix

This report describes the evolution of such a huge market in 15 chapters, which provides an overview of regenerative medicine that includes: stem cells, allogenic and autogenic cells, umbilical cord blood banking, tissue engineering and CAR T therapies. Global regenerative medicine market, global breakdown, application breakdown and leading market players. Detailed account of the stem cell industry market by geography, indication and company profiles. Profiles, marketed/pipeline products, financial analysis and business strategy of the major companies in this space. Focus on current trends, business environment, pipeline products, clinical trials, and future market forecast for regenerative medicine.

Order a Copy of Report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=974420.

Insight into the challenges faced by stakeholders, particularly about the success vs. failure ratios in developing regenerative medicine drugs and therapies. Insight into the biobanking industry globally and its impact on the overall market. Description and data for the prevalence of disease types that are addressed by regenerative medicine, stem cells, tissue engineering and CAR-T therapies. Financial market forecast through 2021 with CAGR values of all market segments outlined in the objective. SWOT analysis of the global market. Geographical analysis and challenges within key topographies including the USA, Japan, South Korea, China and Europe

Looking forward, the regenerative medicine market is promising for a number of robust reasons including:

Increasing number of potentially successful clinical trials

Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions

High unmet need in many indications

Global penetration, especially in Japan will boost the market

There are over 700 regenerative medicine companies globally at present, that all together have a $x billion market cap. At present the total regenerative medicine market has more than 500 products commercialized. The regenerative medicine market encompasses a number of key technology submarkets including: Cell therapy including stem cells, Tissue Engineering, Biomaterials and BioBanking

Market Applications & Opportunities for Regenerative Therapies

Regenerative medicine, including cellular and gene therapies will have a significant impact on the expenditure of payers, once reimbursement schemes are optimized. To that end a number of conditions that regenerative medicine tackles is synonymous with an aging population such as

Cardiovascular diseases & stroke

Diabetes

Inflammatory and immune diseases

Wound healing and soft tissue regeneration

Neurodegenerative diseases e.g., ALS, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's

Spinal cord injury

Musculoskeletal disorders

Ocular disease

The report further provides:

Global Financial Landscape

Stem Cell Market Analysis & Forecast to 2021

Tissue Engineering Market Analysis and Forecast to 2021

Biobanking Market Analysis

CAR-T Industry

Related Reports:

Global Regenerative Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2021

Personalized Medicine, Targeted Therapeutics and Companion Diagnostic Market to 2021- Strategic Analysis of Industry Trends, Technologies, Participants, and Environment

Large Cap Pharma US & EU Outlook 2016: Maximizing Their Strength On Fewer Therapy Class, Personalized Medicine, Novel Target And Biosimilars For Future Growth

Explore more reports on Biotechnology Market at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/biotechnology/.

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411013.

Maharashtra, India.

+ 1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com

Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds:http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml