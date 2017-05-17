Global Erythropoietin Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Epoetin Alfa, Epoetin Beta, Darbepoetin Alfa, Biosimilars, EPO API Manufacturing

The global erythropoietin market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% in the first half of the forecast period and CAGR of 4.8% in the second half of the forecast period. The market is estimated at $7.9bn in 2016 and $16.5bn in 2027.

Report Scope

•Global Erythropoietin Market forecastsfrom 2017-2027

• Revenue forecasts of global erythropoietin market,segmented by product type:

- Epoetin Alfa

- Epoetin Beta

- Darbepoetin Alfa

- Biosimilars

- Others

This section also discusses theleading drugsas well asSWOT analysisof each submarket.

• Revenue forecasts of global erythropoietin market,segmented by application:

- Anemia (Cancer and HIV Treatment)

- Kidney Disorders (ESRD and Dialysis)

- Others

• Revenue forecasts of globalerythropoietin API manufacturing market, segmented bycontract manufacturingandin-house manufacturing

• ErythropoietinLeading Regional Market forecastsfrom 2017-2027 coveringNorth America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Forecast for each regional market isfurther segmented by product type, application and country:

- US

- Canada

- UK

- Germany

- France

- Spain

- Italy

- Rest of Europe

- China

- Japan

- India

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

- Brazil

- Mexico

- Rest of Latin America

- Saudi Arabia

- South Africa

- Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Assessment of selectedleading companiesthat hold major market shares in the erythropoietin market:

- Amgen

- Johnson & Johnson

- Roche

- Biocon

- 3SBio

- Pfizer

- Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd

- LG Life Sciences Limited

- Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd

- Novartis AG

