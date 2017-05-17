Global Erythropoietin Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global erythropoietin market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% in the first half of the forecast period and CAGR of 4.8% in the second half of the forecast period. The market is estimated at $7.9bn in 2016 and $16.5bn in 2027.
Report Scope
•Global Erythropoietin Market forecastsfrom 2017-2027
• Revenue forecasts of global erythropoietin market,segmented by product type:
- Epoetin Alfa
- Epoetin Beta
- Darbepoetin Alfa
- Biosimilars
- Others
This section also discusses theleading drugsas well asSWOT analysisof each submarket.
• Revenue forecasts of global erythropoietin market,segmented by application:
- Anemia (Cancer and HIV Treatment)
- Kidney Disorders (ESRD and Dialysis)
- Others
• Revenue forecasts of globalerythropoietin API manufacturing market, segmented bycontract manufacturingandin-house manufacturing
• ErythropoietinLeading Regional Market forecastsfrom 2017-2027 coveringNorth America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.
Forecast for each regional market isfurther segmented by product type, application and country:
- US
- Canada
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
• Assessment of selectedleading companiesthat hold major market shares in the erythropoietin market:
- Amgen
- Johnson & Johnson
- Roche
- Biocon
- 3SBio
- Pfizer
- Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd
- LG Life Sciences Limited
- Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Novartis AG
