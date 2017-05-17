VALCOURT, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) will hold its first-quarter FY2018 financial results conference call on Thursday, June 1, 2017, followed by its annual meeting of shareholders.

Jose Boisjoli, president and chief executive officer, and Sebastien Martel, chief financial officer, will present the results of the first quarter of FY2018 and address questions from analysts on a conference call at 9 a.m. (ET). Laurent Beaudoin, chairman of the Board of Directors, will then join Boisjoli and Martel to present the results for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2017 at 11 a.m. (ET).

First-Quarter FY2018 Results

The press release on the first-quarter FY2018 results will be distributed on a Canadian newswire on Thursday June 1 at approximately 6 a.m. (ET). Investors and analysts can join the 9 a.m. call by dialling one of the following conference call numbers:

Event code: 4265481 514-861-1681 or 800-766-6630 (toll-free in North America)

Click for international dial-in numbers.

This webcast will also be live on the Internet here and accessible to media and interested participants. An archived recording will be available here two hours after the event for 30 days following the original broadcast.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

DATE: Thursday, June 1, 2017 TIME: 11 a.m. (ET) LOCATION: BRP's Product Development Centre, 841, Cartier Street, Valcourt, QC J0E 2L0

There will be a brief photo opportunity before the meeting, however, no electronic devices will be allowed in the room during the meeting.

The recording of the annual meeting, in its English and original French versions, will be available on the web that afternoon by clicking here.

About BRP

BRP (TSX: DOO) is a global leader in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of powersports vehicles and propulsion systems. Its portfolio includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am off-road and Spyder vehicles, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. BRP supports its line of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing business. With annual sales of CA$4.2 billion from over 100 countries, the Company employs approximately 8,700 people worldwide.

www.brp.com

@BRPnews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, Rotax, Can-Am, Spyder and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts:

For media enquiries:

Valerie Bridger

Sr Advisor, Corporate Communications

450.532.5107

valerie.bridger@brp.com



For investor relations:

Philippe Deschenes

Financial Analyst

450.532.6462

philippe.deschenes@brp.com



