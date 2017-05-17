Queensland's largest industrial solar project at the Sun Metals zinc refinery has broken ground. The new 125 MW renewable energy power station is to be delivered in early 2018.

Construction has begun on the Sun Metals Corporation solar farm, which is expected to be completed in early 2018 and fully commissioned and providing renewable energy into the refinery's energy mix by April 2018.

The 125 MW project, which will see 1.3 million solar panels installed at the Sun Metals zinc refinery in North Queensland, will create 210 solar powered jobs, read a release by the Queensland Government.

The project represents a landmark case with Korean-owned Sun Metals ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...