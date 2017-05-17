The Chinese energy group's external sales of polysilicon fell about 43.4% year on year to 1,896 metric tons (MT) in the January-March period.The world's biggest polysilicon and wafer producer primarily attributed the decline in external sales to ongoing efforts to increase its in-house consumption of the polysilicon it produces to manufacture solar wafers, according to a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange. To that end, it revealed plans in early April to invest $826 million in the construction of a 60,000 MT polysilicon production facility in China's remote Xinjiang region. The new plant will be built in phases that are set to come online between the second quarter of 2018 and 2020. It will include 20,000 MT of output capacity to be shifted from its existing facility in Xuzhou, ...

