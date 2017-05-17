The UK trade body today launched its 'Great British Solar Manifesto', in a pre-election appeal to MPs outlining the contribution solar can make to the country over the next Parliament, if the right policy framework is put in place to fairly support market developments.

Solar Trade Association (STA) has its sights set on the deployment of 10 GW of new solar capacity, almost doubling the nation's current PV capacity. This is in line with the 40 GW of solar by 2030 outlined in the 'high' scenario for renewables developed by the Committee on Climate Change.

The Manifesto highlights the broad benefits of solar deployment, including job creation, lower energy bills, billions in investment, improving energy infrastructure, lower carbon and cleaner air to name but a few.

STA has strongly opposed the current Government's recent attitude to solar, after a tax hike ...

