

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republican Senator Thom Tillis, R-N.C., was taken to a hospital by ambulance Wednesday morning after collapsing during a Washington, D.C., race.



Reports said Tillis was seen on the ground being administered CPR by bystanders at about the two-mile mark of the three-mile race in Anacostia Park.



Tillis at first appeared unconscious but was revived and breathing when taken away by ambulance, according to reports.



A source told Fox News that Tillis was awake at the hospital and it appeared he had suffered from dehydration.



Tillis is in his first term in the Senate after defeating Democratic incumbent Senator Kay Hagan, D-N.C., in the 2014 elections.



