Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "NanoSilica Market Analysis, By Product (P Type, S Type, and Type III), By Application (Rubber, Healthcare, Food, Coatings, Plastics, Concrete, Gypsum, Battery, Electronics, Cosmetics), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 2025" report to their offering.

The global nanosilica market is expected to reach USD 5.14 billion by 2025

Increasing demand for nanosilica in various application industries has been a major factor driving market growth. Rubber industry emerged as the largest application segment for the demand of nanosilica supported by substantial growth from the automotive industry.

Growing environmental concerns for bio based products and degradability is the key factor responsible for the growth of the market. Renewable feedstock has provided the manufacturers with cost reduction opportunities and improved penetration in heavily regulated market such as Europe and North America. Nanosilica is widely used in applications such as rubber, healthcare medicine, coatings, agriculture and others. P-type nanosilica was estimated as the largest product segment in 2015 and is expected to continue the trend over the forecast period. The P-type product is extensively utilized by various application segments consumed with the volume share of 47.2% in 2015.

Coating application segment is projected to register the fastest growth in terms of volume with an estimated CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period. Nanosilica is widely used in the super hydrophobic coating which helps to create a high water contact angle and low sliding angle which attribute to the superhydrophobicity in the coating formulations. Furthermore, rubber application segment accounted for the largest market in terms of volume owing to growing automotive industry and increasing usage of other rubber products in various applications.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Executive Summary

3 Nanosilica Market Variable Trends and Scope

4 Nanosilica Market: Product Outlook

5 Nanosilica Application Outlook

6 Nanosilica Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

8 Company Profiles (Manufacturers)

Evonik Industries

AkzoNobel N.V.

EIdu Pont de Nemours and Company

Cabot Corporation

NanoPore Incorporated

Nanostructured Amorphous Materials, Inc(NanoAmor)

Fuso Chemical CoLtd.

Wacker Chemie AG

Dow Corning Corporation

Bee Chems

