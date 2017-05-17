Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Fixed And Mobile C-arms Market Analysis By Product (Fixed Mobile Size: Full-size/Mini C-arm), By Application (Orthopedics, Neurosurgery, Cardiac Surgery, Vascular Surgery, Pain Management), Segment Forecasts, 2014 2025" report to their offering.

The global fixed mobile C-arms market is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2025. Growing prevalence of chronic diseases that require early diagnosis and on-time treatment for prevention of complications and rising number of road accidents leading to orthopedic injuries are propelling the demand for fixed and mobile C-arm devices. In addition, increase in geriatric population, technological advancements, and growing preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures are also boosting the market growth.

Intensifying competition in the private sector has triggered advancements in latest medical devices in private hospitals. As a result, demand for mobile C-arm devices for orthopedic surgeries, such as repositioning of dislocated bone fragments or placement of pedicle screws in the spine, is swiftly increasing. Moreover, increasing cost pressure from various competitors is creating a great opportunity for the development of technically advanced and uniquely designed C-arm machines.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Executive Summary

3 Fixed and Mobile C-arms Market Variables, Trends Scope

4 Fixed and Mobile C-arms Market: Product Estimates Trend Analysis

4.1 Fixed and Mobile C-arms Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2016 2025

4.2 Fixed C-arms

4.3 Mobile C-arms

4.3.2 Full-size C-arms

4.3.3 Mini C-arms

5 Fixed and Mobile C-arms Market: Application Estimates Trend Analysis

5.1 Fixed and Mobile C-arms Market: Application Analysis, 2016 2025

5.2 Orthopedics and Trauma

5.3 Neurosurgery

5.4 Cardiovascular

5.5 Pain Management

5.6 Gastroenterology

5.7 Others

6 Fixed and Mobile C-arms Market: Regional Estimates Trend Analysis, by Product Application

7 Competitive Landscape

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Siemens AG

Hologic Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Toshiba Medical Systems

Ziehm Imaging

OrthoScan, Inc.

Hitachi Medical Systems

Eurocolumbus s.r.l.

Related Topics: Radiography