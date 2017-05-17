NASHVILLE, TN -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- At Host Analytics World 2017 today, Host Analytics, the leading provider of scalable, cloud-based enterprise performance management (EPM) solutions announced the newest version of its award-winning cloud EPM Platform. The new version includes feature updates that enable customers to leverage the power of Host Analytics for more sophisticated, business-critical financial analysis as well as more seamless data integration with NetSuite ERP. In separate announcements, Host Analytics also detailed partnerships to integrate its platform with Workiva and Prevedere today, to create a seamless performance management ecosystem (see "Workiva and Host Analytics Form Partnership to Streamline the Last Mile of Finance" and "Host Analytics Partners with Prevedere to Bring Predictive Financial Forecasting to EPM").

"The Spring17 release of Host Analytics moves forward our strategy of providing the most complete and scalable cloud-based EPM platform," said Dave Kellogg, CEO of Host Analytics. "The new features will be attractive to existing and new customers in helping them address more complex planning, consolidation, and reporting requirements. And the enhanced integration with NetSuite ERP will make us an appealing and cost-effective solution for NetSuite customers who are relying on spreadsheets or low-end cloud solutions that no longer meet their needs."

More than 40,000 users at 700 companies around the world use Host Analytics to manage their enterprise performance. Host Analytics Spring17 update continues to remove the pain of financial budgeting, planning, forecasting and reporting that plagues many corporate finance organizations that rely on spreadsheets, manual processes, or inflexible legacy EPM applications. Below are highlights of the innovative and powerful new features in Host Analytics Spring17:

Breakback allocations - Enables users to quickly and easily make top-down adjustments to forecasts and models, automatically allocating changes across multiple dimensions.

Support for "organization by period" in Consolidation - An advanced set of features, including dated hierarchies allow users to maintain old and new consolidation hierarchy structures and generate reports comparing financial results based on different structures over time. Ideal for organizations who are actively acquiring or disposing of companies, or have frequent reorganizations so they can analyze the impact of these changes on their financial results.

New application lifecycle management (ALM) capabilities - Enable Planning customers to easily move data entry templates across multiple tenants (e.g., development, test and production)

Seamless integration with NetSuite ERP - Host Analytics integration with NetSuite ERP is a simple click away. Host Analytics is now available as a selectable item under the EPM tab within the NetSuite application window, with Single Sign-On (SSO) capabilities. In addition, a native NetSuite data connector is now available so users can more easily integrate, map, and load NetSuite ERP data into Host Analytics.

Enhanced cash flow reporting - Allows companies to report in local currencies and gives them more flexibility to pull opening balances from different historic scenarios.

Enhanced Excel Reporting - Take full advantage of the formatting capabilities of Microsoft Excel when creating Excel-based reports accessing Host Analytics Modeling.

Improved Workforce planning interface - Enables mass editing of employee details, saves time in headcount, salary and compensation planning.

For more details and to see the full set of new features available in the Spring17 version of Host Analytics, go to http://blog.hostanalytics.com/. Host Analytics Spring17 will be available this week.

"Host Analytics continues to be one of the leaders among cloud-based EPM vendors based on the completeness and scalability of its platform," said Craig Schiff, president and CEO of BPM Partners. "Enhanced integration with NetSuite ERP will make Host Analytics a more attractive solution for these customers. The new organizations by period functionality and other enhancements will allow Host Analytics to address the more complex planning, consolidation and reporting needs of larger organizations."

About Host Analytics

Host Analytics is the industry's leading provider of scalable, cloud-based enterprise performance management (EPM) solutions. Companies of all sizes, from $10 million startups to $10 billion multi-nationals, rely on Host Analytics to provide financial planning, budgeting, modeling, consolidations, and reporting. Host Analytics has 700 customers in 90 countries including Bose, Boston Red Sox, FitBit, La-Z-Boy, Mayo Clinic, NPR, OpenTable, Peet's Coffee & Tea, Pinterest, Swissport, TOMS Shoes, True Value, and Vitamin Shoppe. Host Analytics is a private company backed by leading venture capitalists and is headquartered in Silicon Valley.

