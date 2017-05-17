CAMBRIDGE, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- The successful entrepreneur's day is filled with a lot of hard work and little sleep -- sweat equity invested in seeing a dream come to fruition. The reward comes in finding others who can see and share the vision -- and who will join in on the successful journey.

On June 14, from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m., the MIT Enterprise Forum of Cambridge's annual Startup Spotlight will turn Hatch Fenway into a venue where the region's technology innovators will demonstrate their dreams to hundreds of potential investors, partners and mentors.

An annual event, this year's program will feature 30+ exciting and ambitious startups showcasing products and services in industries ranging from medical devices and therapeutics, robotics, cleantech, internet of things, environmental controls, transportation, logistics and many more. The evening will conclude with the selection of winners based on audience voting in three categories: Company I Want to Have a Beer With, Future Unicorn, and Most Likely to Develop a Cult Following.

Winners from previous years include Dash, Ecovent Systems, Harvest Automation, Ministry of Supply, Panther Therapeutics, Pillar Technologies, Ridgewing Guitars, Voatz, Weft and WrightGrid.

Also attending the event as exhibitors only will be a slate of winners from the MIT Enterprise Forum Global Startup Competition recently held in Bangkok, Thailand.

"Each year, the Startup Spotlight sends some of Massachusetts' most promising entrepreneurs into the summer via a great opportunity to network among the region's top investors and members of the business community," said Katja Wald, executive director of MITEF Cambridge. "For attendees, it's a chance to see what's next in tech and innovation. Keeping the atmosphere interactive, informal and fun, at the end of the night three of our exhibitors will have the wind at their backs as they work to grow their visions into successful ventures."

2017 Startup Spotlight Event Details (registration required)

Wednesday, June 14

6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Hatch Fenway

Landmark Center, 8th Floor

401 Park Drive

Boston, MA, 02215

The 2017 Startup Spotlight is made possible by sponsorships from The Canadian Technology Accelerator, Sembler, Withum Audit Tax Advisory, Arrow Electronics, Hamilton Brook Smith Reynolds, Hatch Fenway, SolidFounder, and StartHub Boston.

About the MIT Enterprise Forum of Cambridge

The MIT Enterprise Forum of Cambridge is the founding chapter and one of 27 worldwide chapters comprising the MIT Enterprise Forum, Inc. Offering more than 40 programs and events annually that inspire innovation, MIT Enterprise Forum of Cambridge initiatives facilitate critical one-on-one mentoring while providing team services that increase the skills and expertise necessary for entrepreneurs to succeed.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3140538



MITEF CONTACT:

Katja Wald

MIT Enterprise Forum of Cambridge

617-253-8238

Email Contact



MEDIA CONTACT:

Carro Halpin

CHEN PR for MIT Enterprise Forum of Cambridge

781-672-3132

Email Contact



