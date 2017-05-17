NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- Keith Holloway, Chief Executive Officer of Ecom Products Group Corporation ("EPG" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: EPGC), provided today a quarterly operational update on the progress of the company. The company will provide quarterly updates ongoing as the company deploys its plan.

I am pleased to provide our first business update on behalf of the company. First, I would like to welcome the new board members, Wing-Yun Wong, Mark Schaub and Stan Pearson. These additions give the company deep commercial and industry expertise and each have proven international business experience; which will benefit the company and shareholders immensely. Additionally, FCP investment, which has a very solid track record in investing and building consumer related business in Asia, is committed to supporting EPGs growth.

I'd like to re-emphasize EPG's strategy of building-out international e-commerce services, solutions and platforms that allow brands to connect, communicate and transact with consumers in new and cross-border markets.

Our five-year plan is to become a market leader in this high-growth e-commerce sector through building-out a dedicated e-commerce services offering; from social media to sales and fulfillment, as well as allowing these services to be incorporated into dedicated sector-solutions and social-based e-commerce platforms that we wish to develop.

I am excited to provide this first quarter report and will be looking to provide quarterly reports to the shareholders to show our progress and value-creation.

It was an exciting first quarter under the EPG brand and expanded e-com services model. My team and I started to expand and build out EPG's Ecom services across several markets. I am pleased to say that after our recent Asian and China acquisitions, we are now positioned to offer our Ecom services across the globe. We have completed the commercial closing (subject to formal completion of share transfers in China) and are now positioned to service our clients, allowing them to enter and expand into new markets from USA, The U.K., China, Asia and even Australia. We can offer our clients everything including marketing, Ecom and direct sales all the way through to fulfilment services.

Our major core objective is to have our recent service acquisitions, solutions and platforms fully integrated and operating under the Ecom Products Group banner by the end of Q2 and be ready to start an aggressive business development plan in our key markets of Europe, USA and Asia at the beginning of our business-planning year (beginning of Q3).

Report Highlights

1. EPG has had the stop sign on our stock symbol removed (OTCBB: EPGC) and is now operation under its new brand, E-com Products Group and its new symbol, EPGC.

2. Discussions under way with a number of highly recognized U.S. brands for EPG services and solutions

3. IBD platform acquisition completed and is being set-up and expanded in the U.S., projected to start operating at the end of Q2, though IBD has already signed up leading "Shop New York" destination brands such as Bloomingdales, Macy's, Century 21, Westfield's

4. Commercial closing completed on the China Retail Services acquisition, final completion expected at the end of Q2, along with full integration

5. Q2 starts EPG's "E-commerce as an entry strategy to China" seminars for U.S. retailers, working alongside leading accountants and retails consultants

6. Q2 will launch EPG's social media and e-commerce services and solutions for both U.S. retailers looking to enter European markets and European brands wanting to enter the U.S. market

7. EPG is now fully-operational in the UK, U.S., China and Asia

The company is operating under three core offerings:

E-com services - E-com solutions - E-com platforms

U.S.A. - London - China - Asia

EPG is a service-provider and partner for leading brands and platforms that want to expand into new markets via e-commerce

Business update by sector (future reports will also include geographical location updates):

EPG's Services

EPG services offers stand-alone marketing sales and fulfilment e-com services and are now fully integrated. We are in discussions with several European companies who want to enter the U.S. via e-commerce. We are also negotiating with several U.S.A. and U.K. based companies wanting to enter or expand into China and Asia.

Our plan for this next quarter is to offer US companies access to select European markets through our USA and UK offices.

EPG's Solutions

This is the portion of our business where we bundle our services and sector knowledge to offer a stand-alone solution. EPG solutions is currently focused on the multi product channel services like department stores and specialty consumer e-com platforms. EPG is currently under negations with several known department stores and consumer e-commerce platforms. EPG can either operate as a service partner or a solutions provider with the client under a profit share model. At present, we expect to sign several key contracts over the next 3 quarters.

EPG's E-com Platforms

The plan over the next 3 to 5 years is to use our group services and sector knowledge, as well as cross border reach, to build out several Ecom consumer-based platforms that are socially focused. With the shift from brick and mortar retailers, we believe people will shop more online. Based on social affiliations across the globe, EPG will be at the forefront of this evolving trend.

Our New Platforms:

http://thebrandbox.com.cn/

https://www.ibdshop.com/

EPG has acquired International Brands Direct (IBD), an early-stage consumer platform focused on high-end fashion purchases. Their website is brand promotions and sales based and allows European brands to market to USA and Chinese consumers. We also offer USA based brands to market to Chinese and European consumers.

IBD has just released its New York shop platform, signing destinations such as Bloomingdales, Macy's, Century 21, Westfield's and is expected to have more leading sign-ups this coming quarter. IBD will announce other shop destinations and launch of its multi bilingual shopping app this quarter, along with many premium brand sign-ups. EPG's Ecom platforms are also creating an app and a direct sales platform for general lifestyle and consumer brands along with products that want to expand into new high-growth markets. More will be announced in the next quarter on EPG's Ecom platforms.

Summary

The company has not only integrated its business services, solutions and platforms across the USA, The U.K., China and Asia, I am happy to also announce that the company has repaid or settled most of the outstanding debt that was on the books. I will look to give our investors and shareholders a business update each quarter and am excited about this report.

For the 2nd Quarter of 2017, I will look to complete the integration of our services and solutions platform to be able to take advantage of the incredible market opportunities that are being presented to our company.

As previously reported, in the future, we will look to raise expansion capital. Currently, the company, through the recent transaction with FCP and due to our low overhead requirements, generates sufficient cash flow to meet current expansion. Our future intent is to raise capital to meet expansion opportunities, possibly in Q3 or Q4 of 2017. I believe this approach maximizes shareholder value as we grow the business.

What to Expect in Our 2nd Quarter Update:

As stated above, we will have our acquisitions fully integrated. I will also provide financial results, as well as guidance, for the balance of 2017 as well as our 3 to 5 year projections. We will have several exciting Board of Director appointments upcoming in the next few months as we enhance our team. Our client list is growing each week and we expect exciting announcements on that front as more clients come on-board. I will also update our shareholders on our progress of launching our different services, solutions and platforms in the next several months.

Other Important information:

Our business planning and sales forecast will run from July 1st to June 30

The company will add to its board of directors that add value to our corporate governance and provide expertise in markets or services that will underpin the company's growth

The company will only raise expansion capital as needed to maximize shareholder value.

EPG's plan is to have the stock up-listed from the current pink sheets (OTC) to NASDAQ, to enhance investor value

In the 2nd Quarter, we will begin several market seminars across the USA on e-commerce as an entry strategy to China to build out our presence here

We will also conduct these seminars in Europe for companies wanting to enter the US as well as China

For more information, please visit our website at www.ShopEPG.com

Our Mission:

Ecom Products Group is an e-commerce service provider and partner for consumer brands seeking to expand into new markets and sectors. We utilize the following tools to assist expansion of their current market or new growth markets:

Social media management and marketing

Omni-channel Sales

Full logistics and fulfillment

Construction of social based commerce platforms

Partnership with strategic brands

EPG can be a service-provider, solutions-creator or platform-owner, with the ability to also act as a full e-commerce partner for leading brands and platforms.

With a dynamic, multicultural team in the US, UK, China and Australia, EPG is positioned to serve the needs of our clients both at home and cross border. We provide our team with unparalleled tools to succeed and fully support each member's personal development.

I am happy to share these exciting updates with you. Please feel free to email me if you have any questions at Keith@ShopEPG.com.

About IBD Shop

Introducing IBDSHOP.COM: a luxury and aspirational brand shopping and e-commerce website targeted at aspirational American and Chinese consumers looking for international brands.

IBDSHOP.com is a fashion related e-commerce platform owned by Ecom Products Group (www.shopepg.com) and is an Internet luxury shopping and travel platform for unique and aspirational fashion & design brands around the world. IBDSHOP links aspirational and International brands to Chinese and American consumers and allow the consumers to connect with these brands even if the brand is not present in China or the States. IBD also allow Chinese and American consumers to understand and be introduced to new brands and to buy brands that are not available in or have limited distribution in their home country. IBD also help Chinese consumers know where to buy these brands when they travel abroad as may decide on where to shop and stay well before they leave China. IBD launched its first Shop Abroad destination, Shop London in early 2016 which includes all the major shopping destinations and department stores such as Bond Street, Regent Street, Sloane Street, Covent Garden, Duke of York Square, Selfridges, Liberty and Browns.

IBD has a full-service marketing team to manage marketing campaigns for the IBD platform on behalf of participating retailers, provide in house and exclusive editorial on fashion and shopping advice from what to buy and where to stay, and IBD can also offer official account management on Weibo and We Chat, along with various digital & offline marketing in Chinese. IBD also works closely with Baidu International and China Union Pay to provide the most relevant data marketing services.

IBD's Core Functions Include

IBD Shop Abroad: Drive traffic to assigned shopping destination for Chinese consumers when travelling abroad

IBD Brand Showcase: Establish market entry for retailers and build brand awareness among millions of targeted Chinese consumers

IBD Shop China: Provide a platform for Chinese shoppers to buy unique affordable luxury brands that are currently not widely available in China

IBD Shop USA: Provide a platform for American shoppers to buy unique affordable luxury brands that are currently not widely available in the States.

About Ecom Products Group

Ecom Products Group is a marketing, logistics and technology company with offices in London, Shanghai, New York and Florida. The company identifies strategic partner companies that can utilize EPG's resources to expand their business footprint into other cross boarder markets. EPG is positioned both in a high growth sector and has resources in place to service the high growth markets in the USA and China.

For more information about Ecom Products Group, visit the website www.ShopEPG.com. If you wish to be added to our mailing list, please email Keith@ShopEPG.com

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements". "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors, and other risks. At the time of this release the Company lacks the financial capabilities to meet its financial obligations and its management expects to dilute the Company's shares to raise the necessary operating capital. Based upon industry standards the Company would be considered highly speculative and lacks any competitive advantage over its competition. Additional risks you should consider are that this list is limited and additional risks not mentioned may apply: failure to meet the Company's financial and contractual obligations, you should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. Furthermore, no information in this press release should be considered as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, operating results or stock price.

Contact:

Keith Holloway

CEO-Director

Ecom Products Group

Keith@ShopEPG.com

727.828.9755



