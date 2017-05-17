BIG RIVER, SASKATCHEWAN -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- In accordance with regulatory requirements, Mr. Dana Dziurzynski announces that he has recently acquired, directly or indirectly, 6,250,000 common shares and 6,250,000 common share purchase warrants of WestKam Gold Corp. ("WestKam").

Prior to such acquisition, Mr. Dziurzynski held, directly or indirectly or had control over, 19,772,500 common shares, and an aggregate of 12,000,000 warrants to acquire 12,000,000 common shares of WestKam.

Upon completion of the acquisition, Mr. Dziurzynski now holds or exercises control or direction over an aggregate of 26,022,500 common shares of WestKam which represent an interest of approximately 12.2% of WestKam's issued and outstanding capital at the date hereof on a non-diluted basis. Assuming the exercise of all warrants held by him or over which he has control or direction, Mr. Dziurzynski will hold or exercise control or direction over an aggregate of common shares of WestKam, which represents an interest of approximately 20.7% of WestKam's issued and outstanding capital at the date hereof, on a partially diluted basis.

The securities acquired by Mr. Dziurzynski referred to above are held for investment purposes only. These investments will be reviewed on a continuing basis and holdings may be increased or decreased in the future.

