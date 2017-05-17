The maintenance window for External Test System 1 will be used tomorrow 2017-05-18.



Maintenance window



The maintenance window will run from 06:00 CET to 12:00 CET. During this time External Test System 1 will not be available for testing.



Updates



A new IT-Notice will be sent once maintenance has been completed



Contact



If you have any questions in regards to this IT-Notice please contact us using the details below



Technical Support technicalsupport@nasdaqomx.com +46 8 405 6400



Best regards



Technical Operations Genium INET