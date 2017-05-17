NICE, FRANCE, May 17, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Huawei is the winner of two TM Forum Excellence Awards, in recognition of the exceptional transformation projects that the company, in partnership with its customers, has delivered over the past 12 months.TM Forum announced the Excellence Award winners at its flagship TM Forum Live! 2017 conference in Nice, France, during the Excellence Awards Gala dinner on Monday, May 15th, at the prestigious Palais de la Mediterranee. TM Forum also highlighted the winners during the opening keynote session on Tuesday, May 16th.Huawei was honored in the following categories:- Outstanding Contribution to Enabling Improved Customer Centricity - Telefonica Germany and Huawei- Open Digital Ecosystem Platform of the Year - China Mobile and HuaweiCayetano Carbajo Martin, CTO, Telefonica Germany GmbH & Co. OHG, said: "Telefonica is very much focused on managing the customer experience, and Huawei CEM is central to our strategy. By using Huawei CEM, we have been able to really measure the customer experience, end to end. This Technology is quite Unique to provide the view we were missing with our existing tools."Ding Hongqing, Deputy General Manager of Planning & Construction Department, China Mobile Group, said: "We are delighted that China Mobile has won the Open Digital Ecosystem Platform of the Year award, the establishment of the platform, is significant measure adopted by China Mobile as part of our Big Connection strategy. We acknowledge the ongoing influence of TM Forum for its promotion of standards and application of the API Exposure Platform during the implementation of the project. In the meantime, China Mobile is willing to contribute to and share our best practices and successful experience with TM Forum and other organizations, and expecting more partners to join roadmap to digital success.""Our customers have been incredibly ambitious in their approach to digital transformation and these awards are a recognition of those achievements," said Lee Yee VP Marketing Huawei Software. "As a strategic partner, we were honored to be recognized in partnership with our customers. It's a great reflection of Huawei's vision and delivery that our customers are very happy to share their digital transformation experience.""Congratulations to Huawei for its achievement in the 2017 TM Forum Excellence Awards," said Nik Willetts, CEO, TM Forum. "Operational and solution excellence, innovation, and digital industry leadership exemplify the winners of this prestigious award. Our sincere congratulations to Huawei for accelerating digital transformation and its commitment to the Forum, our members and the industry as a whole."Outstanding Contribution to Enabling Improved Customer CentricityTelefonica Germany and Huawei - The application encryption used by Over the Top (OTT) players prevents operators from recognizing or classifying OTT data consumed by consumers. Without compromising service encryption, Telefonica and Huawei used innovative Deep Flow Inspection (eDFI) techniques in the CEM solution to detect usage for the 200 most popular encrypted OTT services. This technology is the basis to re-enable customer centricity operation transformation for the dynamic market, and improve the accuracy of customer-focused network investments and analytics based on true customer experience.Open Digital Ecosystem Platform of the YearChina Mobile and Huawei -- China Mobile Zhejiang Co.,Ltd (a China Mobile operating company) serves 50m+ subscribers in the Zhejiang Province of China. In 2015, supported by Huawei, the operator commenced work on a strategically critical B2B2x API exposure platform and partner ecosystem. At the end of 2016, the platform offers over 270 APIs that have been called over 2 billion times, enabling innovative business and consumer services for over 1000 partners. The platform has delivered new revenue streams to China Mobile Zhejiang, generating over 100M RMB in 2016.Huawei plays a key role in TM Forum's collaboration community and our product development is continually guided by the open and agile standards that TM Forum promotes. Huawei has over 3,000 members of staff who are certified through TMF Learning and Certification programs. Huawei now employees more TMF Certified Professionals than any other company.The winners of TM Forum's 2017 Excellence Awards were judged by an impartial and independent panel of leading industry experts and analysts, including George Glass, Chief Systems Architect, BT Group plc; Greg Tilton, Founder and CTO, DGIT; Johanne Mayer, Director Product Marketing, Oracle Corporation; Julie Woods-Moss, President and Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Tata Communications Ltd.; Laurent Laboucher, Vice President APIs and Digital Ecosystems, Orange; and Mark Francis, Vice President Global Compute and Storage Operations, AT&T Services, Inc. 