Growth Opportunities in the Global All-Terrain Vehicle Market, 2017-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Growth Opportunities in the Global All-Terrain Vehicle Market" report to their offering.

The global all-terrain vehicle market is expected to reach an estimated $3.3 billion by 2022 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2017 to 2022.



The future of the global all-terrain vehicle market looks promising with opportunities in the sports and utility ATV market segment. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing disposable income, rising recreational and off-roading activities, and growth in the emerging markets, particularly China, India.

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry include enhanced user experience through next generation all-terrain vehicles and all-terrain vehicles with distinct features.

Polaris Industries Inc., Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd, Arctic Cat Inc., and BRP Inc. are the major all-terrain vehicle manufacturers in the global all-terrain vehicle market.

Within the global all-terrain vehicle industry, the utility ATV segment is expected to remain the largest market. Versatility and multifunctioning features are expected to drive all-terrain vehicle sales, which would spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

North America is expected to remain the largest market due to increasing disposable income and increasing recreational and sports activities in this region.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global All-Terrain Vehicle Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2010 to 2021

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global All-Terrain Vehicle Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global All-Terrain Vehicle Market by Product

3.3.1: Sports ATV

3.3.2: Utility ATV

3.3.3: Other ATV

3.4: Global All-Terrain Vehicle Market by Application

3.4.1: Sports

3.4.2: Entertainment

3.4.3: Agriculture

3.4.4: Military and Defense

3.4.5: Forestry

3.4.6: Others

3.5: Global All-Terrain Vehicle Market by Engine Displacement

3.6: Global All-Terrain Vehicle Market by Type

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global All-Terrain Vehicle Market by Region

4.2: North American All-Terrain Vehicle Market

4.2.1: Market by Product: Sports ATV, Utility ATV, and Other ATV

4.2.2: Market by Application: Sports, Entertainment, Agriculture, Military and Defense, Forestry, and Others

4.2.3: US All-Terrain Vehicle Market

4.2.4: Canadian All-Terrain Vehicle Market

4.2.5: Mexican All-Terrain Vehicle Market

4.3: European All-Terrain Vehicle Market

4.3.1: Market by Product: Sports ATV, Utility ATV, and Other ATV

4.3.2: Market by Application: Sports, Entertainment, Agriculture, Military and Defense, Forestry, and Others

4.3.3: German All-Terrain Vehicle Market

4.3.4: French All-Terrain Vehicle Market

4.3.5: United Kingdom All-Terrain Vehicle Market

4.3.6: Italian All-Terrain Vehicle Market

4.3.7: Russian All-Terrain Vehicle Market

4.4: APAC All-Terrain Vehicle Market

4.4.1: Market by Product: Sports ATV, Utility ATV, and Other ATV

4.4.2: Market by Application: Sports, Entertainment, Agriculture, Military and Defense, Forestry, and Others

4.4.3: Japanese All-Terrain Vehicle Market

4.4.4: Chinese All-Terrain Vehicle Market

4.4.5: Australian All-Terrain Vehicle Market

4.4.6: South Korean All-Terrain Vehicle Market

4.4.7: Indian All-Terrain Vehicle Market

4.5: ROW All-Terrain Vehicle Market

4.5.1: Market by Product: Sports ATV, Utility ATV, and Other ATV

4.5.2: Market by Application: Sports, Entertainment, Agriculture, Military and Defense, Forestry, and Others

4.5.3: Latin American All-Terrain Vehicle Market

4.5.4: Middle Eastern All-Terrain Vehicle Market

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Cost of Goods Sold

6.2: SG&A

6.3: EBITDA Margin

7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunities Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global All-Terrain Vehicle Market by Product

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global All-Terrain Vehicle Market by Application

7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global All-Terrain Vehicle Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global All-Terrain Vehicle Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Development

7.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global All-Terrain Vehicle Market

7.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global all-terrain vehicle Market

7.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7.3.5: Technology Development

8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: Polaris Industries Inc.

8.2: Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

8.3: Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

8.4: Arctic Cat Inc.

8.5: BRP Inc

8.6: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

8.7: Suzuki Motor Corporation

8.8: John Deere

8.9: Linhai Co Ltd

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qstpt3/growth

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716