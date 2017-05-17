LONDON, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Liquefaction, Regasification, Satellite Station, Bunkering & Fuelling Station and Small Scale LNG Plus Profiles of Top Companies
The latest research report from business intelligence provider visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global Small Scale LNG market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate $4.35bn in 2017.
The Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Forecast 2017-2027 responds to your need for definitive market data:
Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector. Visiongain's new study tells you and tells you NOW.
In this brand new report you find 93 in-depth tables, charts and graphs all unavailable elsewhere.
The 177 page report provides clear detailed insight into the global Small Scale LNG market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
By ordering and reading our brand new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.
Report Scope
1) The report provides CAPEX forecasts and analyses for the small scale LNG market and the five main submarkets from 2017-2027:
• Small Scale Regasification Forecast 2017-2027
• Small Scale Liquefaction Forecast 2017-2027
• LNG Bunkering Stations Forecast 2017-2027
• LNG Fuelling Stations Forecast 2017-2027
• LNG Satellite Stations Forecast 2017-2027
2) The report includes CAPEX forecasts and an analysis of the drivers and restraints of 6 key regional/national markets from 2017 to 2027, including submarket breakdowns for each:
• Chinese Small Scale LNG Market Forecast 2017-2027
• Small Scale Regasification Forecast 2017-2027
• Small Scale Liquefaction Forecast 2017-2027
• LNG Bunkering Stations Forecast 2017-2027
• LNG Fuelling Stations Forecast 2017-2027
• LNG Satellite Stations Forecast 2017-2027
• United States Small Scale LNG Market Forecast 2017-2027
• Small Scale Regasification Forecast 2017-2027
• Small Scale Liquefaction Forecast 2017-2027
• LNG Bunkering Stations Forecast 2017-2027
• LNG Fuelling Stations Forecast 2017-2027
• LNG Satellite Stations Forecast 2017-2027
• European Small Scale LNG Market Forecast 2017-2027
• Small Scale Regasification Forecast 2017-2027
• Small Scale Liquefaction Forecast 2017-2027
• LNG Bunkering Stations Forecast 2017-2027
• LNG Fuelling Stations Forecast 2017-2027
• LNG Satellite Stations Forecast 2017-2027
• Indonesian Small Scale LNG Market Forecast 2017-2027
• Small Scale Regasification Forecast 2017-2027
• Small Scale Liquefaction Forecast 2017-2027
• LNG Bunkering Stations Forecast 2017-2027
• LNG Fuelling Stations Forecast 2017-2027
• LNG Satellite Stations Forecast 2017-2027
• Japanese PHS Market Forecast 2017-2027
• Small Scale Regasification Forecast 2017-2027
• Small Scale Liquefaction Forecast 2017-2027
• LNG Bunkering Stations Forecast 2017-2027
• LNG Fuelling Stations Forecast 2017-2027
• LNG Satellite Stations Forecast 2017-2027
• Rest of the World PHS Market Forecast 2017-2027
• Small Scale Regasification Forecast 2017-2027
• Small Scale Liquefaction Forecast 2017-2027
• LNG Bunkering Stations Forecast 2017-2027
• LNG Fuelling Stations Forecast 2017-2027
• LNG Satellite Stations Forecast 2017-2027
3) The report provides insight into the level of development and existing small scale LNG infrastructure in every regional space
4) The analysis in the report is underpinned by our exclusive interview with leading expert.
5) The report concludes with the profiles of a selection of companies and technology providers operating in the market, and lists key companies involved within the respective small scale LNG submarkets.
Who should read this report?
• Who should read this report?
• Anyone within the LNG industry
• CEOs
• COOs
• Business development managers
• Project and site managers
• Suppliers
• Investors
• Contractors
• Government agencies
• Environmental Engineers/Technicians
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the Small Scale LNG market and leading companies. You find data, trends and predictions.
Buy our report todaySmall Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Forecast 2017-2027: Liquefaction, Regasification, Satellite Station, Bunkering & Fuelling Station and Small Scale LNG Plus Profiles of Top Companies. Avoid missing out by staying informed - get our report now.
To request a report overview of this report please email Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call Tel: +44-(0)-20-7336-6100
Or click on: https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1870/Small-Scale-Liquefied-Natural-Gas-(LNG)-Market-Forecast-2017-2027
The companies mentioned are:
Aarhus Havn
Adpo
AGA Gas AB
Air Liquide
Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APCI)
Albert Heijn
Alpha Natural Resources
Anhui Huaqiang Natural Gas
Anthony Veder
Apache
APNG
Barents NaturGass
Bayernwerk AG
Bechtel and Chart Energy & Chemicals
BG Group
Black & Veatch
Blu LNG
BOC
Bomin Linde LNG
BP
Buffalo Marine Service
Buquebus
CCB - Gasnor
CETS (CNOOC)
Chart Industries, Inc.
Cheniere Texas
Chesapeake Energy
Chevron
China LNG Group Limited
China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)
Chinese Construction Bank (CCB)
Chinese National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC)
Chive Fuels
Chuo Kaiun
CH4 Energy
Clean Energy Corp.
CME
Colony Energy Partners
Conferenza GNL
ConocoPhillips
Conrad Shipyard
Consol Energy
Copenhagen Malmo Port
COSCO Group
Cryonorm BV
Cryostar Group
CSR
Daiichi
Dalian Inteh Group
Danyang
Dart Energy
Deen Shipping
DHL Bawtry
DNV GL
Donsotank / Jahre Marine AS
Dresser Rand
Dunkerque LNG
DUON
Elengy
Enagas
Encana
Energigas
Engie (GDF Suez)
Eni
ENN
ENOSLNG
Evergas
Evol LNG
Exmar
ExxonMobil
Fairbanks Natural Gas
Fenosa Reganosa
Ferus
Finish Gas Association
Fjord Line AS
Flint Hills Resources
Fluxys
Fordonsgas
Fortis BC Energy
Fujian Energy
Gas Natural
GasEner SLR
Gasnor Shell
Gasrec
Gasum
Gasunie
Gavle Hamn
Gaz Métro LNG
Gazprom
GE-Energy
GNF
Golar LNG
GoldEnergy
GoldEnergy Commercializadora de Energia, S.A
GoLNG INDONESIA
Gyproc AS
HAM Group
Harvey Gulf
Harvey Gulf International Marine
Hawaiian Electric Company
Herose
Hess Corporation
Hiroshima LNG
Hogaki Zosen
Hokkaido Gas
Honeywell
I.M. Skaugen
InterStream Barging
Itochu
Jahre Marine
Japan Exploration Co. Ltd (Japex)
Japan Liquid Gas
Jensen Maritime
Jereh Group
Jiangnan Shipyard Group
JX Energy
JX Nippon Oil & Energy
Klapeidos Nafta
Knutsen
Kogas
Kosan Crisplant
Kunlun Energy Company Limited
Linde Group
Liquefied Natural Gas Limited
Liqueline
Lloyds Register
LNG 24
LNG America
LNG Europe B.V.
LNG Hybrid
LNG Silesia
Manga LNG
Marubeni
MCGC
MedoEnergi
Meyer Werft GmbH
Mitsui
Monfort
National Grid
Naturgass
New Times Energy
New York City Department of Transportation
Nihon Gas
Ningbo Xinle Shipbuilding Group
Noble Energy
Norgas Carriers
NYK
Ohio Gas Company
Okinawa EP
Osaka Gas
Oy AGA Ab
Perbadanan/NYK
Pertamina
Perusahaan Gas Negara
PetroChina
Petronet
PGNIG
Plum Energy
ONLG
Polish Oil and Gas Co.
Polski LNG
Polski LNG - Polish Oil and Gas Co.
Port of Antwerp - Exmar
Portal Gas Group
Preem Petroleum Corporation
PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara
Puget Sound Energy
Reola Gaas
Repsol
Rolande LNG
Rolls Royce Marine
Royal Bodewes
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Saga Fjordbase
Saibu Gas
Sakaide LNG
Salof
Sendai Municipal Gas
SGA: Swedish Gas Association
Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum Group
Shell
Shinwa
Simon Loos
Sinopec
Skangas
Skangass AS
SOCAR
South Korean Ministry of Trade
Spectrum
Spectrum LNG
Stabilis Energy
Statoil/AGA
Stobart Group
STX Offshore & Shipbuilding
Swedegas
Tenaska NG Fuels
Tenaska NG Fuels - Waller Marine
The Linde Group
Toho Gas
Tokyo Gas
Total
TOTE
Travel Centers of America
Tsurumi Sunmarine
U.S. Maritime Administration
United Shipbuilding Company
Universal Shipbuilding Corporation
Vanzetti
Veka Deen LNG
Veka Group
Via Augusta Gas
VICO Indonesia
Vicuna
Vopak
Vopak - Gasunie
Vos Logistics
Waller Marine
Wartsila Hamworthy
Wuchang Shipbuilding
Xilan Natural Gas Group
To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com