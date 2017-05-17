Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Breast Implants Market Analysis By Product (Silicone Breast Implants, Saline Breast Implants), By Shape (Round, Anatomical), By Application (Reconstructive Surgery, Cosmetic Surgery), By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 2025" report to their offering.

The global breast implants market is anticipated to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2025

Increasing focus toward enhancement of physical appearance has led to the growth of breast implants market.

Breast reconstructions are being highly adopted by women in order to enhance their physical appearances. This kind of surgery involves esthetic repair of any damage taking place after implantation procedure. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in 2015, nearly 106,000 breast reconstruction procedures have been performed in the U.S. Thus, such huge number of cases are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Breast implants are used post mastectomy to enhance esthetic appeal. Breast augmentation is another procedure requiring the application of these implants. Esthetic appeal plays an important role in increasing the demand for these procedures, thereby, making the cosmetic industry lucrative for the target population.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Executive Summary

3 Breast Implants Market Variables, Trends Scope

4 Breast Implants Market: Product Estimates Trend Analysis

5 Breast Implants Market: Shape Estimates Trend Analysis

6 Breast Implants Market: Application Estimates Trend Analysis

7 Breast Implants Market: End-use Estimates Trend Analysis

8 Breast Implants Market: Regional Estimates Trend Analysis, by Product, Shape, Application, End-Use

9 Competitive Landscape

Allergan Plc.

GC Aesthetics Plc.

Groupe Sebbin SAS

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Sientra Inc.

Polytech Health Aesthetics GmbH

Establishment Labs S.A.

Shanghai Kangning Medical Supplies Ltd.

Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd.

LABORATOIRES ARION

HansBiomed Co Ltd.

