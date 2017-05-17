

17 May 2017



Result of Annual General Meeting



At the Annual General Meeting of Irish Continental Group plc ('ICG' or the 'Company') held today, Wednesday 17 May 2017, all resolutions proposed were passed on a show of hands.



The full text of each resolution was included in the notice of the Annual General Meeting circulated to shareholders on 12 April 2017.



Details of valid proxy appointments held by the Board are available on the Company's website www.icg.ie.



Copies of the above documents will be submitted to the Irish Stock Exchange and the UK National Storage Mechanism. These documents will therefore shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and at the following address:



Companies Announcement Office The Irish Stock Exchange plc 28 Anglesea Street Dublin 2



Tom Corcoran



Company Secretary



