BLAINVILLE, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- Maya Gold & Silver Inc. ("Maya" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: MYA) is pleased to announce that it has mailed materials relating to its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") being held on June 14, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. (Montreal Time) at the offices of Lavery De Billy LLP., located at 1 Place Ville Marie, Suite 4000, Montreal, Quebec.

Shareholders of Maya are being asked to vote on the election of Directors and reappoint Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as auditors. The Board of Directors recommends a vote in favour of all proposed resolutions.

Materials for the Meeting, including Maya's management proxy circular (the "Proxy Circular"), have been filed under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and are also available on the Corporation's website at www.mayagoldsilver.com. Shareholders of Maya are encouraged to read the Proxy Circular in detail and vote well in advance of the proxy cut-off time on June 12, 2017 at 5 p.m. (Montreal Time).

ABOUT MAYA

Maya Gold & Silver Inc. is a Canadian publicly listed mining corporation focused on the exploration and development of gold and silver deposits in Morocco. Maya is initiating mining and milling operations at its Zgounder Mine owned by Zgounder Millennium Silver Mining, a Maya 85% owned joint venture with l'Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines of the Kingdom of Morocco (15%).

Contacts:

Maya Gold & Silver Inc.

R Martin Wong CPA CA

Interim Chief Executive Officer

450-435-0700

mwong@mayagoldsilver.com



Maya Gold & Silver Inc.

Noureddine Mokaddem

President

450-435-0700



Maya Gold & Silver Inc.

Nathalie Dion

Investor Relations

450-435-0700 ext. 202

ndion@mayagoldsilver.com



