TERRE HAUTE, IN--(Marketwired - May 17, 2017) - The directors of First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: THFF) have declared a semi-annual dividend of 50 cents per share payable on July 3, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business June 16, 2017. Today's declaration increases the total dividend paid in 2017 to $1.00 per share, a 1.0% increase from 2016 and is the Corporation's 29 th consecutive year of dividend increases.

First Financial Corporation is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. in Indiana and Illinois and The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute.

Rodger A. McHargue

(812) 238-6000