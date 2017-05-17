Growth Opportunities in the Global Waterborne Coatings Industry, 2016-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Growth Opportunities in the Global Waterborne Coatings Industry" report to their offering.

The waterborne coating industry is expected to reach an estimated $86.6 billion by 2021 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2016 to 2021.

The global waterborne coating industry looks promising with opportunities in architectural, general industrial, automotive, packaging, protective, wood, marine, coil, and others. The major growth drivers for this market are growth in the construction industry, and increasing renovation activities, and stringent environmental regulations leading to the use of solvent-free formulations.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market, include the development of nanoparticles waterborne coating for improving the performance and development of polythiophene waterborne coating for steel.

Camtek (Sika), RAMPF Tooling Solutions GmBH & Co. KG, General Plastics, OBO Werke, and CMT Materials are among the major suppliers for the polyurethane tooling board.

Within the global polyurethane tooling board market, the automotive segment is expected to remain the largest market. Excellent surface finish, high dimensional stability, low coefficient of thermal expansion, and high glass transition temperatures are the properties that will drive the growth of polyurethane tooling boards. Complex shapes can easily be formed by using polyurethane tooling boards.

Europe is expected to remain the largest region because major customers of polyurethane tooling are located in this region. Furthermore, the demand for polyurethane tooling boards is growing for developing prototypes for formula one cars, motorsports vehicles, and lightweight vehicles.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Waterborne Coatings Industry: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2010 to 2021

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Waterborne Coatings Industry: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Waterborne Coatings by Resin Type

3.3.1: Acrylic

3.3.2: Alkyd

3.3.3: Polyurethane

3.3.4: Polyester

3.3.5: Epoxy

3.3.6: Others

3.4: Global Waterborne Coatings Industry by Application

3.4.1: Architectural

3.4.2: General Industrial

3.4.3: Automotive

3.4.4: Packaging

3.4.5: Protective

3.4.6: Wood

3.4.7: Marine

3.4.8: Coil

3.4.9: Others

3.5: Global Waterborne Coatings Industry by Solubility

3.5.1: Soluble

3.5.2: In-Soluble

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Raw Material Cost

6.2: Direct Cost

6.3: SG&A

6.4: EBITDA Margin

7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Waterborne Coatings Industry by Resin Type

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Waterborne Coatings Industry by Application

7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Waterborne Coatings Industry by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Waterborne Coatings Industry

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Development

7.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Waterborne Coatings Industry

7.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Waterborne Coatings Industry

8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: PPG Industries

8.2: Akzo Nobel N.V.

8.3: Sherwin Williams

8.4: Valspar Corporation

8.5: Axalta Coating Systems

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3vp4kt/growth

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716