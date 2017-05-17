A façade including 75 glass-glass module with a total output of 15 Kw had been installed on a surface area of an office building in Lithuania. After six months of test operation the involved companies expect that the system's yield could be up to 800 kWh/kW.

A project supported by the EU for the further development of glass façades with integrated photovoltaics has now succesfully completed a six month test phase. "Smartflex Solarfacade" shows, that solar façades represent not only an aesthetically appealing solution, but also a financially viable means of achieving climate targets in buildings, as the Smatflex claims in a press release from Wednesday.

A glass façade with 75 glass-glass modules in 15 different sizes was installed as a reference project at the office building of Lithuanian glass manufacturer Glassbell in November last year. The largest were 1.7 meters wide and 3.6 meters long.

According to Smartflex, the façade covers an area of ??600 square meters. 112 square meters of which are equipped with semitransparent photovoltaic modules with a total output of 15 kilowatts. The production of the very heavy and large glass components ...

