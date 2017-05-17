According to the soon-to-be-released report from GTM Research and the Solar Energy Industries Association, a severe contraction in California headlined the nationwide slide.

When three Top 10 solar states see significant declines in installed residential solar capacity, it's going to slow the country's overall growth significantly. But thankfully, in true U.S. fashion, other solar states are there to pick up the slack while those three recover.

GTM Research, in partnership with the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), will soon release the Q2 2017 U.S. Solar Market Insight report, indicates that lulls in California, New York and Massachusetts led a 17% nationwide decline in new residential capacity in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the same time last year. The report also indicates residential capacity dropped 11% from the final quarter of 2016.

As pv magazine has reported, California's residential capacity numbers ...

