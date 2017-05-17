

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amid ongoing political turmoil in Washington, Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered his assistance in providing clarity regarding a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and top Russian officials.



Putin indicated during a news conference on Wednesday that he is willing to provide records of Trump's meeting with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.



The comments from Putin come after a Washington Post report claimed Trump revealed highly classified information to the Russians.



Trump reportedly described the details of an Islamic State terrorist threat related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft.



However, Putin suggested that Trump had not shared any intelligence during the meeting, joking that he would have to scold Lavrov for failing to pass on the information.



White House officials have also called the Washington Post story 'false' and claimed the discussion between Trump and the Russians was 'wholly appropriate.'



National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster declared Trump in no way compromised sources or methods in the course of the conversation, suggesting the president was not even briefed on the source of the information.



Meanwhile, Trump asserted in a post on Twitter that he had an 'absolute right' to share information with Russian officials.



'As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety,' Trump tweeted.



Putin described the widening scandal as 'political schizophrenia' and claimed 'dangerous and unscrupulous' politicians are trying to stir up 'anti-Russian sentiment.'



Lawmakers have requested more information about the meeting, although Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine, argued that any evidence provided by Russia cannot be trusted.



'If there are transcripts, we need those transcripts as well,' Collins said on CNN. 'But I've got to tell you. We don't need them from the Russians.'



'The idea that we would accept any evidence from president Putin is absurd,' she added. 'I wouldn't trust any evidence that the Russians said they could provide.'



