At a board meeting the 17 May 2017, the bank's board of directors decided according to the authorization in article 2 in the articles of association to split the bank's shares in the proportion 1:5.



The denomination of the bank's shares after the split will thus be nom. DKK 1.



Please note that the share split will be implemented as soon as possible.



