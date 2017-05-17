LINCOLN, Neb., 2017-05-17 16:35 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tim Barber, Duncan Aviation's London-based Aircraft Sales Rep, is pleased to announce that he has had good interest and inquiries since joining Duncan Aviation this spring, and in just six weeks secured the company's first listing in Europe, followed swiftly by a second within 8 weeks.



"Having the Duncan Aviation brand is a big benefit when speaking with clients and prospects because they know there's a wealth of technical support available to support their sale," Barber says. "The Duncan Aviation brand is generally known throughout the region, but few actually appreciate the scale of the business. Even fewer are aware that we have transacted nearly 3,500 aircraft, many that have occurred across borders, since our beginnings more than 60 years ago."



The first listing is a 2002 Citation Excel with 4187 Total Time and 3,732 landings. The engines and APU are enrolled on Power Advantage and the airframe is on Pro Parts. It is also being offered as a fractional ownership opportunity with quarter-shares available and established charter income. To see the listing, visit: http://da.aero/aircraft-sales/G-CGMF.



The second listing is a 2006 Hawker 850XP with 3300 Total Time and 1,500 landings. The engines and APU are covered by JSSI. This listing will soon be available on Duncan Aviation's website at www.DuncanAviation.aero/aircraftsales.



Barber, who is representing the aircraft sales and acquisitions services of Duncan Aviation across EMEA, is also working on the acquisition of a Hawker 900XP for a client and has a number of other sales projects that are in an advanced stage of negotiation.



Duncan Aviation is known worldwide for its extensive Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services for business aircraft. The company supports business aircraft owners with a network of three large, full-service facilities, more than 20 avionics satellite locations and engine Rapid Response team launch offices located at busy airports across the United States. These teams travel worldwide and help operators around the globe. Their expertise and model-specific knowledge is regularly tapped by Duncan Aviation's Aircraft Sales & Acquisitions team to help them locate and accurately position pre-owned aircraft on the market.



To contact Barber, reach him the following ways: tel: +44 203 2 87 89 86 mob:+44 7836 352 676 email: tim.barber@duncanaviation.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tim_bizav LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/timbarber2



To learn more about Duncan Aviation, visit www.DuncanAviation.aero or stop by Duncan Aviation at stand G88 at EBACE 2017 held May 22-24 at Palexpo Geneva in Geneva, Switzerland. Barber will be attending EBACE along with Arjen Groeneveld, Duncan Aviation's European Regional Manager for Service and Support sales, and other Duncan Aviation representatives. Visit www.DuncanAviation.aero/ebace to see Duncan Aviation attendees and show announcements.



