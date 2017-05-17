External test system GCF TST2 will be upgraded to service release 3.4 SR1 tomorrow Thursday, May 18, 2017.



TIP protocol will remain unchanged, but there will be source system changes:



GCF TST2 will be connected to Genium INET TEST1 and INET Production.



Before change:





TIP Equities and Fixed Index related Income/Derivatives/Commoditie s -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GCF 3.4.0 INET Test NTF Genium INET TEST 3 GIC TST2 Production --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



After change:





TIP Equities and Fixed Index related Income/Derivatives/Commoditie s -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GCF 3.4.0 INET Production Genium INET TEST 1 GIC TST2 Production --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The system is expected to be available later in the morning than normally. IT-Notice will be published when the system is ready for external testing.



If you have any questions please contact: dataproducts@nasdaq.com



For technical issues please contact: operator@nasdaq.com