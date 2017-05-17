

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) confirmed Wednesday that it plans to reduce 10 percent of its salaried workforce in its North America and Asia Pacific divisions this year. The automaker is under intensifying pressure from shareholders to improve its profits and boost its lagging stock price.



Ford plans to reduce 10 percent of its salaried costs and personnel levels in North America and Asia Pacific using voluntary packages, including early retirement. The job cuts will impact about 1,400 salaried workers in these regions.



The automaker said most skill teams in North American and Asia Pacific will be affected, with the exception of product development and Ford Credit, plant manufacturing, information technology, and global data and analytics.



Ford expects the workforce reductions to be completed by October, noting that it must reduce costs and become as lean and efficient as possible.



The job cuts are also not expected to impact hourly workers at Ford's factories or its Europe and South America operations, which have previously undergone job cuts.



Ford's move to cut its salaried workforce instead of assembly-line workers could protect it from scrutiny by President Donald Trump.



'We remain focused on the three strategic priorities that will create value and drive profitable growth, which include fortifying the profit pillars in our core business, transforming traditionally underperforming areas of our core business and investing aggressively, but prudently, in emerging opportunities,' Ford said in a statement.



Ford's plans to possibly cut its global workforce was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.



Ford's board of directors reportedly turned up the pressure on Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields to explain the company's fading fortunes and his plan to turn things around. The automaker's shares have fallen 40 percent since Fields became CEO in July 2014.



Investors have been indifferent to Fields' plan to pour billions into new technologies like driverless cars and robo-taxis to take on upstarts like Uber Technologies Inc. and Waymo, Alphabet Inc.'s self-driving spin-off.



Ford's traditional automotive business has struggled more than crosstown rival General Motors Co. as the U.S. auto market declines following seven years of growth.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX