

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Late night talk show favorite Jimmy Kimmel will return to Oscar award ceremony next year as the host of its 90th edition.



Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the Oscars telecast, and Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd will produce, Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs announced Tuesday.



'Jimmy, Mike and Jennifer are truly an Oscar Dream Team,' said Boone Isaacs. 'Mike and Jennifer produced a beautiful show that was visually stunning. And Jimmy proved, from his opening monologue all the way through a finale we could never have imagined, that he is one our finest hosts in Oscar history.'



The 90th Academy Awards will air live on ABC Television Network on Sunday, March 4, 2018.



The Oscars, Hollywood's most celebrated event of the year, also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.



The Oscar award ceremony this year was noted for a mix-up in the announcement of the best picture award, when strong favorite 'La La Land' was mistakenly declared as the winner over 'Moonlight,' the coming-of-age drama directed by Barry Jenkins.



At first, 'La La Land' which won six trophies including best director and actress, was incorrectly declared the best film by presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway as they were given the wrong envelope.



However, in the middle of their victory speech, the producers of the musical realized the error when producer Jordan Horowitz was forced to take the microphone and announced that the award actually belonged to 'Moonlight'.



PriceWaterhouseCooper, which is responsible for counting the ballots, apologized for the mix-up, and announced an inquiry.



Kimmel seems to have impressed the Academy with his deft handling of the mix-up at the 89th Academy Awards.



'If you think we screwed up the ending this year, wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show,' said Kimmel.



Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of the Emmy award-winning 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!,' ABC's late-night talk show that is now in its 15th season.



De Luca produced more than 60 films, and is a former president of production at Columbia Pictures, DreamWorks and New Line Cinema.



Todd is currently president of the production company Pearl Street Films.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX