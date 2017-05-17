DURHAM, NC--(Marketwired - May 17, 2017) - Turnitin has added Lexile measures to its instructional writing program, Revision Assistant, to better help teachers match appropriate texts to individual students and personalize instruction. The Lexile® Framework for Reading is the go-to standard for matching student reading levels to text complexity.

Students write better essays when they fully understand the text they are writing about. Revision Assistant is an instructional tool that gives immediate, specific, and actionable feedback to students while they are engaged in the process of writing essays in response to specific prompts, many of which are source-based. Now, teachers can use Lexile measures to ensure that the reading selections they assign to students within Revision Assistant are appropriate to each individual pupil. Students will be able to write essays for prompts that meet their specific reading levels, all the while receiving feedback to help them improve their skills.

"When writing prompts are tied to one or more pieces of text, the exercise becomes a literacy task as well," said Elijah Mayfield, vice president of new technologies at Turnitin. "Lexile measures help us to provide the best information about the rigor of the task as a whole."

Lexile information will be visible to teachers during the assignment set up process. Turnitin joins a growing cohort of education technology developers and publishers who leverage Lexile information from MetaMetrics to support students in over 180 countries, with over 35 million students in the U.S. receiving that information to support their reading development.

"Lexile measures have become the most prevalent metric to help teachers identify appropriate texts for their students," said Malbert Smith, Ph.D., CEO & cofounder of MetaMetrics. "I applaud Turnitin for using Lexile measures to give teachers the same confidence they do with reading texts, as they assign prompts in Revision Assistant."

About Turnitin

Turnitin is revolutionizing the experience of writing to learn. Turnitin's formative feedback and originality checking services promote critical thinking, ensure academic integrity, and help students improve their writing. Turnitin provides instructors with the tools to engage students in the writing process, provide personalized feedback, and assess student progress over time. Turnitin is used by more than 30 million students at 15,000 institutions in 140 countries. Backed by Insight Venture Partners, GIC, Norwest Venture Partners, Lead Edge Capital and Georgian Partners, Turnitin is headquartered in Oakland, Calif., with international offices in Newcastle, U.K., Utrecht, Netherlands, Melbourne, Australia, Seoul, Korea and throughout Latin America.

About MetaMetrics

MetaMetrics is focused on improving education for learners of all ages and ability levels. The organization develops scientific measures of academic achievement and complementary technologies that link assessment results with real-world instruction. MetaMetrics' products and services for reading (The Lexile® Framework for Reading, El Sistema Lexile® para Leer), mathematics (The Quantile® Framework for Mathematics) and writing (The Lexile® Framework for Writing) provide unique insights about academic ability and the potential for growth, enabling individuals to achieve their goals at every stage of development. Connect with the organization at: http://blog.lexile.com.

