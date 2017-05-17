Global Anti-Epilepsy Drugs Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
First-Generation Drugs, Second-Generation Drugs, Third-Generation Drugs, Vimpat, Keppra, Briviact, Lamictal, Potiga/Trobalt, Lyrica, Neurontin
The global anti-epilepsy drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% in the first half of the forecast period and CAGR of 5.0% in the second half of the forecast period. The market is estimated at $4.3bn in 2016 and $6.9bn in 2027.
Report Scope
•Global Anti-Epilepsy Drugs Market forecastsfrom2017-2027
• Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market for anti-epilepsy drugs, our investigation shows forecasts to 2027 forthe leading submarkets:
- First-generation Drugs
- Second-generation Drugs
- Third-generation Drugs
- Others
• This report also discussesthe leading anti-epilepsy drugs:
- Vimpat
- Keppra
- Briviact
- Lamictal
- Potiga/Trobalt
- Lyrica
- Neurontin
• Our analyses show individual revenue forecasts to 2027for these regional markets:
- US
- Japan
- EU5
- BRIC
- RoW
• This report provideshistorical and forecast of epilepsy prevalence in the US, Japan, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the UK
• This report coverspricing and reimbursementoverview of the anti-epilepsy drugs market
• This report discussesselected pipeline moleculeswhich are under development for the treatment of epilepsy
• Our study also identifies and discussesthe leading companiesin the anti-epilepsy drugs market
• Our study discussesdrivers, challenges, and trends of the anti-epilepsy drugs market from 2016
List of Companies and Organizations Mentioned in the Report
Abide Therapeutics
Advicenne Pharma SA
Alexza Pharmaceuticals
American Epilepsy Society
Argentum Pharmaceuticals
Biscayne Neurotherapeutics
Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH)
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Eisai
European Medicines Agency (EMA)
Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
Grifols S.A.
GW Pharmaceuticals
International League Against Epilepsy (ILAE)
Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA)
Janssen Pharmaceuticals
Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW)
Marinus Pharmaceuticals
National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke
Novartis
Otsuka Pharmaceuticals
Pfizer
Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee (PBAC)
Proximagen
PTC Therapeutics
Roche
Sage Therapeutics
Sanofi
Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC)
SK Biopharmaceuticals
Takeda
The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE)
UCB
Upsher-Smith Laboratories
World Health Organization (WHO)
Zogenix
To request a report overview of this report please email Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call Tel: +44-(0)-20-7336-6100
Or click on https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1869/Global-Anti-Epilepsy-Drugs-Market-Forecast-2017-2027
