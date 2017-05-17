Global Anti-Epilepsy Drugs Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

First-Generation Drugs, Second-Generation Drugs, Third-Generation Drugs, Vimpat, Keppra, Briviact, Lamictal, Potiga/Trobalt, Lyrica, Neurontin

The global anti-epilepsy drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% in the first half of the forecast period and CAGR of 5.0% in the second half of the forecast period. The market is estimated at $4.3bn in 2016 and $6.9bn in 2027.

Report Scope

•Global Anti-Epilepsy Drugs Market forecastsfrom2017-2027

• Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market for anti-epilepsy drugs, our investigation shows forecasts to 2027 forthe leading submarkets:

- First-generation Drugs

- Second-generation Drugs

- Third-generation Drugs

- Others

• This report also discussesthe leading anti-epilepsy drugs:

- Vimpat

- Keppra

- Briviact

- Lamictal

- Potiga/Trobalt

- Lyrica

- Neurontin

• Our analyses show individual revenue forecasts to 2027for these regional markets:

- US

- Japan

- EU5

- BRIC

- RoW

• This report provideshistorical and forecast of epilepsy prevalence in the US, Japan, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the UK

• This report coverspricing and reimbursementoverview of the anti-epilepsy drugs market

• This report discussesselected pipeline moleculeswhich are under development for the treatment of epilepsy

• Our study also identifies and discussesthe leading companiesin the anti-epilepsy drugs market

• Our study discussesdrivers, challenges, and trends of the anti-epilepsy drugs market from 2016

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

List of Companies and Organizations Mentioned in the Report

Abide Therapeutics

Advicenne Pharma SA

Alexza Pharmaceuticals

American Epilepsy Society

Argentum Pharmaceuticals

Biscayne Neurotherapeutics

Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Centers for Disease Control (CDC)

Eisai

European Medicines Agency (EMA)

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Grifols S.A.

GW Pharmaceuticals

International League Against Epilepsy (ILAE)

Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA)

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals

National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke

Novartis

Otsuka Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee (PBAC)

Proximagen

PTC Therapeutics

Roche

Sage Therapeutics

Sanofi

Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC)

SK Biopharmaceuticals

Takeda

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE)

UCB

Upsher-Smith Laboratories

World Health Organization (WHO)

Zogenix

Or click on https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1869/Global-Anti-Epilepsy-Drugs-Market-Forecast-2017-2027

