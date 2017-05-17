=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Person subject to notification obligation Name: B & C Privatstiftung City: Wien Country: Österreich Name of shareholder(s): B & C LAG Holding GmbH, B & C Iota GmbH & Co KG, B & C Rho GmbH & Co KG Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 16.05.2017 On 16 May 2017, B & C Rho GmbH & Co KG has undertaken to sell 2,654,999 voting rights (equivalent to approx. 9.99% of the share capital and voting rights) in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft and B & C Iota GmbH & Co KG has undertaken to sell 680,959 voting rights (equivalent to approx. 2.56% of the share capital and voting rights) in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft to institutional investors by way of an accelerated bookbuilding procedure. That total of 3,335,958 voting rights to be sold (equivalent to approx. 12.56% of the share capital and voting rights) in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (which will continue to be held by B & C Rho GmbH & Co KG and B & C Iota GmbH & Co KG respectively until settlement) are herewith notified as financial instruments pursuant to sec 91a (1) 3 Stock Exchange Act. Settlement of these sales shall take place on 19 May 2017. Upon settlement of these sales, B & C Rho GmbH & Co KG and B & C Iota GmbH & Co KG will no longer hold any voting rights in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft. Furthermore, 13,275,002 voting rights (equivalent to a little more than 50.00% of the share capital and voting rights) in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft are attributable to B & C Privatstiftung via its 100% subsidiary B & C Holding Österreich GmbH and its 100% subsidiary B & C LAG Holding GmbH pursuant to sec 92 (4) Stock Exchange Act. In this context it is noted that 16,610,960 voting rights (equivalent to approx. 62.56% of the share capital and voting rights) in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft are attributable to B & C Privatstiftung until the settlement of the aforesaid sales pursuant to sec 92 (4) Stock Exchange Act. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: ______________________________________________________________________________ | | | | | Financial/ | | | | | Directly |Shares held | other |Total of both| | No. | Name |controlled |directly (%)| instruments | (%) | | | | by No. | |held directly| | |__________|______________|___________|____________|_____(%)_____|_____________| | 1 |B&C | | | | | |__________|Privatstiftung|___________|____________|_____________|_____________| | |B&C Holding | | | | | | 2 |Österreich | 1 | | | | |__________|GmbH__________|___________|____________|_____________|_____________| | 3 |B&C LAG | 2 | 50,00 %| | 50,00 %| |__________|Holding_GmbH__|___________|____________|_____________|_____________| | 4 |B&C Rho GmbH &| 1 | | 9,99 %| 9,99 %| |__________|Co_KG_________|___________|____________|_____________|_____________| | 5 |B&C Iota GmbH | 1 | | 2,56 %| 2,56 %| |__________|&_Co_KG_______|___________|____________|_____________|_____________| Further inquiry note: Lenzing AG Mag. Waltraud Kaserer Vice President Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Tel.: +43 (0) 7672 701-2713 mailto:w.kaserer@lenzing.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

