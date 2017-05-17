LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- The Gaming & Leisure organization, publisher of the principle industry management periodical Gaming & Leisure and host of the coveted G&L Roundtable private forum, announced today they will again sponsor and host the Annual Gaming & Hospitality Industry Awards allowing all companies globally who enter to be fairly evaluated by the buying constituency without cost. The significance and uniquity of the Annual Industry Awards are the creators and judges comprised of the G&L Board and Roundtable colleagues. This distinguished panel, encompassing property owners and operators in the gaming and hospitality industry who represent a vast majority of gaming technology spend in North America, defines the awards, creates the rigorous review process, analyzes the nominations and selects the recipients. "Even if a company finds they are not an award recipient, there is incredible value in having their company granularly reviewed by nearly their entire client base and potential client base," stated Jeannie Caruso, CEO of Gaming & Leisure.

Award categories for 2017 are Partner, Transformation, Innovation and the highest honor award, Platinum. Award recipients will be announced at the Awards Ceremony during the G&L Roundtable Reception on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Award recipients will be celebrated in Gaming & Leisure, G&L Monthly, G&L Social, the G&L Website and announced in a global press release following the G&L Roundtable.

Gaming & Leisure is an organization dedicated to the betterment and unification of the gaming and hospitality industry in every possible way for more than 16 years. Visit www.mygamingandleisure.com daily for news, executive movements, stats, diagnostics, articles, the industry employment dashboard and more.

The G&L Roundtable is an exclusive annual gathering of industry thought leaders united to advance the gaming and hospitality operations and technology landscape through the collaboration of these top industry influencers. Originally founded 16 years ago as the CIO Roundtable, the G&L Roundtable has evolved into a highly coveted private forum for gaming and hospitality CXOs including the most gaming CIOs in one private forum in North America.

For more information on the Annual Gaming & Hospitality Awards, contact Gaming & Leisure at info@mygamingandleisure.com.

