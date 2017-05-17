LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- A stunning 20.5% pay gap between female and male state employees according to a state report illustrates the slow progress being made in equal financial rights for women, said Robert Lee Ahn, candidate for the 34th Congressional District.

"While Gov. Jerry Brown signed a new equal pay law in 2015 with great fanfare, the results have been disheartening for the thousands of women who work in state government providing services to the people of California," Ahn said. "New legislation proposed by Assemblyman Jim Cooper would make our state's tough equal pay laws apply to the public sector, but my opponent, Jimmy Gomez has failed to sign on in support of this common-sense proposal," Ahn said.

"It's an example of the kind of double-standard that exists in government when politicos such as Jimmy Gomez pass new laws on private businesses, but exempt themselves and the public sector from them; all to the detriment of hard-working women in government service," Ahn added. "Since Jimmy Gomez is still collecting a government paycheck, the least he could do is ensure women are being paid the same."

Ahn noted that the state Legislature exempts itself from tough salary classifications that apply to most state work. The report by California's Department of Human Resources, estimated California wouldn't close this gender pay gap until 2044, according to the Los Angeles Times.

A Sacramento Bee story from 2015 found women working in the state Assembly only made 92 cents for every dollar men made.

Assemblyman Cooper's proposal "would define 'employer' for those purposes to include public and private employers." A long overdue change that would place the State of California back in the forefront of the equal pay movement by not allowing any loopholes for elected officials.

Ahn proposed looking at similar laws for federal female employees.

The 34th District represents all of Koreatown, Chinatown, Little Tokyo, Little Bangladesh, as well as parts of Historic Filipinotown, Hollywood, Hancock Park, Downtown, Eagle Rock, Boyle Heights, City Terrace, Echo Park, El Sereno, Glassell Park, Highland Park, Lincoln Heights, Mt. Washington, Montecito Heights, and Westlake/Pico Union. For more information, go to www.AhnforCongress.com. The general election is June 6th.

Contact:

David Meraz

Campaign Manager

(661) 443-4842

Email Contact



