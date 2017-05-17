LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- The United States Small Business Administration (SBA) recently certified Bayen Group as a HUBZone business. The goal of the historically underutilized business zones, or "HUBZones," program is to encourage business growth in historically economically distressed areas. Bayen Group is one of under 13,000 companies in the United States that have achieved HUBZone status.

"Congratulations to the Bayen Group for receiving the SBA HUBZone certification," said Jan Perry, general manager of the City of Los Angeles Economic and Workforce Development department. "This will be a catalyst for new jobs in the Southern portion of Los Angeles County and city adjacent area, bringing a unique awareness to the need for technology jobs in underutilized areas."

For Bayen Group's list of Commercial and Government Entity (CAGE) code and supported Northern American Industry Classification System (NAICS) codes, visit www.bayengroup.com/hubzone-certified.

"We are thrilled to operate in the City of Los Angeles and to bring technical jobs to this community," said Huy Nguyen, managing partner at Bayen Group. "At Bayen Group, we pride ourselves on building partnerships with our clients and offering a positive, welcoming and inclusive work environment for our staff."

About Bayen Group

Bayen Group is a minority-owned and HUBZone-certified business providing consulting, technology, marketing and staffing solutions. Our emphasis is on relationships -- whether with our clients or employees -- we firmly believe in partnering. Together the team is greater than the individual. The combination of our seasoned professionals and our unique, collaborative work environment enables us to equip our clients with a team of specialists who can tackle the most challenging business problems. Please visit www.bayengroup.com for more information and follow us on Twitter @BayenGroup.

