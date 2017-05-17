SAN FRANCISCO, CA, and QUEBEC, QC--(Marketwired - May 17, 2017) - Coveo, a leader in AI-powered search and predictive analytics, and recently positioned as one of the highest for execution and furthest for innovation in the leaders quadrant of Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines, today announced the unveiling of Coveo Pro Edition for Salesforce. This addition completes the family of Coveo products for Salesforce, which includes the Free and Express Editions released last month, as well as the Enterprise Edition.

Coveo's cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology is elegantly woven into enterprise solutions for some of the world's biggest, most innovative brands. There is no "one-size fits all" mold when it comes to providing personalized, relevant information to employees and customers. In response to this reality, the family of Coveo products offers a full range of AI-powered search solutions to fit every customer support need regardless of business size, complexity or industry.

With the release of the Coveo Pro Edition, every Salesforce-based support team can quickly and easily add cloud-based content sources to their Community Cloud and Service Cloud organizations, allowing Coveo's AI-powered search to surface personalized, relevant content and insights to agents, partners and community members, with minimal effort.

"With the addition of the Coveo Pro Edition, we are completing a product offering that meets a broad and diverse demand for enabling intelligent self-service and support on the Salesforce platform. We strongly believe that machine learning is the best way to deliver those relevant and personalized experiences at scale, and that search is at the core of your crowd's interactions. This family of products is making it easy for our System Integrator Partners and customers to experience the power of AI-driven search, and expand its capabilities to the extent of their needs." Laurent Simoneau, President and CTO, Coveo.

The family of Coveo products is built on the same cloud-based intelligent search platform with Coveo Machine Learning at its core. This enables users of the Free and Express Editions to have the option to easily upgrade to Pro and Enterprise Editions with no business disruptions or strain on IT. Using simple drag and drop tools, Coveo Pro Edition customers can add cloud-based content from sources including Salesforce, websites, sitemaps, YouTube, SharePoint Online, Atlassian's Confluence Cloud, Atlassian's Jira Cloud, RSS feeds, Google Drive, Amazon S3, Dropbox, and Box; and push other content to Coveo using a framework of APIs.

Marc LeCours, General Manager for Salesforce practice of Perficient comments, "Coveo has an easy to use, yet very powerful set of solutions that is helping us build richer, more engaging, and more relevant search experiences for our Salesforce customers. It is a great extension of the work we are doing for our customers on Community Cloud and Service Cloud. As a Coveo partner, it's a no brainer to use it in our deployments."

The Coveo Free and Express Editions are currently available at coveo.com/salesforcefree.

The Coveo Pro Edition will be generally available in the second half of 2017 and available via the Salesforce AppExchange.

Visit coveo.com/salesforce to compare editions and find the right fit for your organization.

Coveo will be on the road at the upcoming Salesforce World Tour, Boston and London.

Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce.com, inc.

Additional Resources

Like Salesforce on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/salesforce

Follow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforce

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange is the world's leading enterprise apps marketplace that empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With 3,500 partner apps and more than 4 million customer installs, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

About Coveo

Positioned as one of the upper-rightmost in the leader's quadrant of Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines, Coveo helps companies transform by bringing relevance to every interaction their business has with customers, partners and employees. Coveo improves customer, partner and dealer engagement, and upskills employees with self-learning, AI-powered information and recommendations across all digital experiences, driving self-service intelligence from websites to contact centers and intranets. A Sitecore Platinum Technology Partner and a Salesforce Gold ISV Partner, Coveo removes complexity and improves proficiency and engagement. Powered by artificial intelligence, unified search, rich analytics, and machine learning, Coveo drives more relevant and effortless experiences by providing contextual information and predictive insights from across all cloud and on-premises systems. From website intelligence and self-service applications to intelligent contact centers and intranets, Coveo partners with some of the world's largest enterprise technology players and currently has more than 1,500 activations in mid-to-large sized global organizations across multiple industries, such as Johnson & Johnson, Adobe, VMWare, L'Oreal, GoPro, KeyBank and 3i.

For more information, visit www.coveo.com and follow our blog, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube accounts.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions, Inc.

Media contact

Carla Bragagnolo

PR Manager, Coveo

cbragagnolo@coveo.com

418-263-1111 ext. 2655