Global and China AGV (Automated Guided Vehicle/ Mobile Robot) Market 2017-2021: Operation and Development Strategy of 23 Global and Chinese AGV Producers - Research and Markets

In 2016, global AGV sales surged by 38.8% from a year earlier to 22,600 units thanks to favorable policies including industry 4.0 and intelligent automation and more use of AGV for e-commerce; China saw a substantial rise of 88.5% YoY in AGV sales to 9,950 units. It is expected that China's AGV sales will grow at an average annual rate of 43.0% during 2017-2021, achieving 61,000 units in 2021.

Production logistics including automobile and home appliance manufacturing still has the largest and steady demand for AGV in China, with a share of around 55% in the country's total demand for AGV in 2016, but poses higher requirements on intelligent automation of AGV products; warehousing logistics like ecommerce witnesses soaring demand for AGV, occupying roughly 29% of the total in 2016 and expectedly up to 32% in 2021.

In the Chinese AGV market in 2016, domestic companies grabbed an 85% share in total sales, and foreign peers 15%. In fact, the foreign players such as JBT, Egemin, Rocla, Swisslog, Daifuku and Meidensha, dominated the high-end market; the low- and middle-end markets were taken up by Chinese brands, e.g., Siasun, KSEC Intelligent Equipment, Machinery Technology Development and Sanfeng Intelligent Conveying Equipment.

At present, dependence on imported AGV core parts like laser navigation, motor and control system still constitutes one of the key impediments to expansion of China's AGV market. In recent years, Chinese manufacturers intensified development and research of AGV, sparing no effort to advance localization of core parts. Thereof, Siasun and KSEC Intelligent Equipment self-developed AGV control systems; GreatStar Industrial and CSG Smart Science & Technology were stepping up manufacture of their own laser sensors for AGV to improve market competence.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview

2 Global AGV Market

3 Chinese AGV Market

4 Upstream and Downstream Industries of AGV

5 Major Global AGV Players

6 Key Chinese AGV Companies

Companies Mentioned

- CSG Smart Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

- Daifuku

- Dematic

- Egemin

- Elettric 80

- Grenzebach Corporation

- Guangdong Dongfang Precision Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

- Guangzhou Jingyuan Mechano-Electric Equipment Co., Ltd.

- Guangzhou Sinorobot Technology Co., Ltd.

- Hangzhou Great Star Industrial Co., Ltd.

- JBT - Machinery Technology Development Co. Ltd.

- Meidensha

- Oceaneering AGV Systems (Frog AGV Systems)

- Rocla

- Shanghai Triowin Automation Machinery Co., Ltd.

- Shenyang Siasun Robot & Automation Co., Ltd.

- Shenzhen Casun Intelligent Robot Co., Ltd.

- Shenzhen OKAGV Co., Ltd.

- Swisslog

- Yonegy Logistics Automation Technology Co., Ltd.

- Yunnan KSEC Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.

- Zhejiang Noblelift Equipment Joint Stock Co., Ltd.

