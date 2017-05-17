sprite-preloader
Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
17.05.2017 | 17:01
(3 Leser)
Global LCD Market Technology, Directions, and Market Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "LCD Market: Technology, Directions, and Market Analysis" report to their offering.

TFT-LCD (thin film transistor-liquid crystal display) market growth has been stymied by a slowdown in PC monitors, notebooks and tablets.

Dwindling TFT LCD display revenues, declining panel demand in the PC sector, along with ongoing panel-price erosion are the primary reasons for overall FPD revenue declines this year.

This report discusses the technology trends, products, applications, and suppliers of materials and equipment. A market forecast for LCDs, equipment and materials is presented along with market share of vendors.

Key Topics Covered:




Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Executive Summary


2.1 Introduction


2.2 Market Opportunities



Chapter 3 Profiles of Japanese Companies


3.1 Equipment Manufacturers


3.2 Material Manufacturers


3.3 LCD Manufacturers



Chapter 4 Profiles of US Companies


4.1 Equipment Manufacturers


4.2 Material Manufacturers


4.3 LCD Manufacturers



Chapter 5Profiles of ROW Companies


5.1Equipment Manufacturers


5.2Material Manufacturers


5.3LCD Manufacturers


5.4Mainland China



Chapter 6 The AMLCD Factory


6.1 Factory Logistics


6.2 Cleanrooms


6.3 Automation


6.4 Active Matrix LCD Production Trends


6.5 Electrophoretic Display


6.6 Plastic LCDs


6.7 Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED)



Chapter 7 Equipment Requirements and Trends


7.1 Introduction


7.2 Microlithography


- Image Field Stitching


- Overlay


7.3 Deposition


7.4 Rapid Thermal Processing


7.5 Etch/Strip/Clean


- Plasma Etching


- Wet Chemical Etching


7.6 Inspection Systems


7.7 Test Systems


- Voltage/Capacitance Imaging


- Ohmic/Continuity Test


- Charge Sensing


- Forward Admittance Sensing


- E-Beam Test


7.8 Repair



Chapter 8 Material Requirements and Trends


8.1 Substrates


- Larger Substrates


- Thinner Substrates


- Better Surface


- Higher Temperature Capability


- Manufacturers


8.2 Liquid Crystals


8.3 Alignment Layer


8.4 Color Filters


8.5 Polarizer Films



Chapter 9 Market Forecast


9.1 Getting To Market


9.2 Market Forecast Assumptions


9.3 LCD Market Forecast


9.4 Equipment Market Forecast and Trends


9.5 Materials Market Forecast and Trends



For more information about this report visit

http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rhnpls/lcd_market


Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




