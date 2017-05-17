Global LCD Market Technology, Directions, and Market Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
TFT-LCD (thin film transistor-liquid crystal display) market growth has been stymied by a slowdown in PC monitors, notebooks and tablets.
Dwindling TFT LCD display revenues, declining panel demand in the PC sector, along with ongoing panel-price erosion are the primary reasons for overall FPD revenue declines this year.
This report discusses the technology trends, products, applications, and suppliers of materials and equipment. A market forecast for LCDs, equipment and materials is presented along with market share of vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Market Opportunities
Chapter 3 Profiles of Japanese Companies
3.1 Equipment Manufacturers
3.2 Material Manufacturers
3.3 LCD Manufacturers
Chapter 4 Profiles of US Companies
4.1 Equipment Manufacturers
4.2 Material Manufacturers
4.3 LCD Manufacturers
Chapter 5Profiles of ROW Companies
5.1Equipment Manufacturers
5.2Material Manufacturers
5.3LCD Manufacturers
5.4Mainland China
Chapter 6 The AMLCD Factory
6.1 Factory Logistics
6.2 Cleanrooms
6.3 Automation
6.4 Active Matrix LCD Production Trends
6.5 Electrophoretic Display
6.6 Plastic LCDs
6.7 Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED)
Chapter 7 Equipment Requirements and Trends
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Microlithography
- Image Field Stitching
- Overlay
7.3 Deposition
7.4 Rapid Thermal Processing
7.5 Etch/Strip/Clean
- Plasma Etching
- Wet Chemical Etching
7.6 Inspection Systems
7.7 Test Systems
- Voltage/Capacitance Imaging
- Ohmic/Continuity Test
- Charge Sensing
- Forward Admittance Sensing
- E-Beam Test
7.8 Repair
Chapter 8 Material Requirements and Trends
8.1 Substrates
- Larger Substrates
- Thinner Substrates
- Better Surface
- Higher Temperature Capability
- Manufacturers
8.2 Liquid Crystals
8.3 Alignment Layer
8.4 Color Filters
8.5 Polarizer Films
Chapter 9 Market Forecast
9.1 Getting To Market
9.2 Market Forecast Assumptions
9.3 LCD Market Forecast
9.4 Equipment Market Forecast and Trends
9.5 Materials Market Forecast and Trends
