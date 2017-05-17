Global LCD Market Technology, Directions, and Market Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

TFT-LCD (thin film transistor-liquid crystal display) market growth has been stymied by a slowdown in PC monitors, notebooks and tablets.

Dwindling TFT LCD display revenues, declining panel demand in the PC sector, along with ongoing panel-price erosion are the primary reasons for overall FPD revenue declines this year.

This report discusses the technology trends, products, applications, and suppliers of materials and equipment. A market forecast for LCDs, equipment and materials is presented along with market share of vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Market Opportunities

Chapter 3 Profiles of Japanese Companies

3.1 Equipment Manufacturers

3.2 Material Manufacturers

3.3 LCD Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Profiles of US Companies

4.1 Equipment Manufacturers

4.2 Material Manufacturers

4.3 LCD Manufacturers

Chapter 5Profiles of ROW Companies

5.1Equipment Manufacturers

5.2Material Manufacturers

5.3LCD Manufacturers

5.4Mainland China

Chapter 6 The AMLCD Factory

6.1 Factory Logistics

6.2 Cleanrooms

6.3 Automation

6.4 Active Matrix LCD Production Trends

6.5 Electrophoretic Display

6.6 Plastic LCDs

6.7 Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED)

Chapter 7 Equipment Requirements and Trends

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Microlithography

- Image Field Stitching

- Overlay

7.3 Deposition

7.4 Rapid Thermal Processing

7.5 Etch/Strip/Clean

- Plasma Etching

- Wet Chemical Etching

7.6 Inspection Systems

7.7 Test Systems

- Voltage/Capacitance Imaging

- Ohmic/Continuity Test

- Charge Sensing

- Forward Admittance Sensing

- E-Beam Test

7.8 Repair

Chapter 8 Material Requirements and Trends

8.1 Substrates

- Larger Substrates

- Thinner Substrates

- Better Surface

- Higher Temperature Capability

- Manufacturers

8.2 Liquid Crystals

8.3 Alignment Layer

8.4 Color Filters

8.5 Polarizer Films

Chapter 9 Market Forecast

9.1 Getting To Market

9.2 Market Forecast Assumptions

9.3 LCD Market Forecast

9.4 Equipment Market Forecast and Trends

9.5 Materials Market Forecast and Trends

