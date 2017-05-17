Kinnevik: Kinnevik issues SEK 1.45 billion in new bonds and completes a SEK 400 million tap issue of 2022 bonds

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today announced that it has issued SEK 1.45bn in new bonds in the Swedish bond market, and raised SEK 400m in a tap of its 15 March 2022 bonds.

The SEK 1.45bn bonds have a final maturity of three years and are separated in one SEK 500m tranche with a fixed rate coupon of 0.635 percent, and one SEK 950m tranche with a floating rate coupon of the three-month STIBOR plus 0.75 percent. In order to hedge the interest rate risk, Kinnevik has entered into an interest rate swap agreement whereby it will pay a fixed annual interest rate also on the SEK 950m.

The SEK 400m tap issue of the 15 March 2022 bonds has been placed at a price of 100.5 percent of the nominal amount, indicating an interest rate of the three-month STIBOR plus 1.0 percent. As for the floating rate three-year bonds, Kinnevik has entered into an interest rate swap agreement whereby it will pay a fixed annual interest rate on the SEK 400m. After the tap issue, the total outstanding bond loan maturing on 15 March 2022 amounts to SEK 1.4bn.

The bonds are issued under Kinnevik's Medium Term Note ("MTN") Programme established in February 2017 with a framework amount of SEK 4bn, whereof SEK 2.85bn now has been utilized.

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com (http://www.kinnevik.com) or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations

Phone +46 (0)8 562 000 83

Mobile +46 (0)70 762 00 83

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to build the digital consumer businesses that provide more and better choice. We do this by working in partnership with talented founders and management teams to create, invest in and lead fast growing businesses in developed and emerging markets. We believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building well governed companies that contribute positively to society. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

