SEIA, ACORE, AEE and AWEA express concerns that the former Texas Governor is starting his inquiry into grid reliability with a faulty premise by conflating coal and nuclear generation with reliability.

When Energy Secretary Perry sent out a memo on April 14 calling for a study into the decline of coal and nuclear "baseload" power and the reliability of the grid, we at pv magazine were the first to express the concern that this study would be used as disingenuous means to attack renewable energy.

Call us paranoid if you like. Perhaps it is that the Trump Administration has been appointing under-qualified individuals with strong relationships to the fossil fuel industry to every significant position that would have a role in energy policy, renewable energy or even environmental policy that affects energy. Or perhaps it has been the public statements on energy by President Trump and Secretary Perry, which have consistently been based upon a mythology instead of facts.

Or perhaps it was the language of the memo itself, which conflates baseload power with reliability.

pv magazine, it seems, has not been alone in this concern. On April 28, four renewable and advanced ...

