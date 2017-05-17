Esri Experts in Government, Retail, and Infrastructure Discuss Why Location Matters in Digital Transformation

Esri, the global leader in spatial analytics, today announced that it will discuss location strategies in retail, government, and infrastructure at this year's Digital Enterprise Show (DES), to be held May 23-25 in Madrid, Spain.

The event welcomes 18,000 attendees from 49 countries and 450 journalists from 13 countries. Los Angeles chief information officer Lilian P. Coral will join Esri staff to discuss the ways location intelligence can be used to build smarter business and government services. Whether a private company or a public utility, organizations can gain deeper insight from their data through mapping and analytics.

WHO: Lilian P. Coral, CIO, City of Los Angeles, California, USA Gary Sankary, Head of Retail, Esri David Totman, Head of Global Water Practice, Esri WHAT: Masterminds Series Lilian P. Coral: "Putting Data to Work for Residents and Businesses," Tuesday, May 23, 1:30 p.m.-2:00 p.m.

David Totman: "Energy Analytics," Wednesday, May 24, noon-12:45 p.m. Digital Marketing Planet Gary Sankary: "'The Science of Where' for Location Intelligence," Thursday, May 25, 11:20 a.m.-12:40 p.m. WHERE: Hall 3 IFEMA-Feria de Madrid, Spain WHEN: May 23-25, 2017 LEARN MORE: des-madrid.com/

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, offers the most powerful mapping and spatial analytics technology available. Since 1969, Esri has helped customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Today, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including the world's largest cities, most national governments, 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and more than 7,000 colleges and universities. Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and location analytics to inform the most authoritative maps in the world. Visit us at esri.com.

Copyright 2017 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri globe logo, The Science of Where, esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170517005874/en/

Contacts:

Esri

Karen Richardson

Public Relations

Mobile: 587-873-0157

Email: krichardson@esri.com