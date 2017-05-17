

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPL Corp.'s (PPL) business is strong and getting stronger, PPL Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer William H. Spence told shareowners today at PPL's annual meeting in Louisville, Ky.



The company is investing $16 billion in infrastructure through 2021 to build a smarter, more secure energy grid and to advance a cleaner energy future.



PPL said it is well-positioned to deliver 5 to 6 percent compound annual per-share earnings growth from 2017 through 2020 and targeted dividend growth of 4 percent a year through the same period.



During the meeting, PPL shareowners also elected nine directors to one-year terms, approved 2016 compensation for executive officers named in the company's proxy statement, approved the frequency of future votes on executive compensation to occur each year, approved the company's 2012 amended and restated stock incentive plan, and ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2017.



In addition, shareowners voted in favor of a nonbinding shareowner proposal requesting that PPL publish an assessment of impact on the company's portfolio, of public policies and technological advances seeking to limit global warming.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX