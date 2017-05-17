HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ) (HKSE: 1878) (the "Company") today announces the appointment of Mr. Yingbin Ian He ("Mr. He") as an independent non-executive director of the Company, with effect from May 16, 2017.

Mr. He, has over 30 years of experience in the mining industry. Mr. He is currently an independent non-executive director of China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. which is dually listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. He is also a director of Zhongrun Resources Investment Corporation, which is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, a director and president of Tri-River Ventures Inc. which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") in Canada and a director of Vatukoula Gold Mines Plc which was previously listed on the AIM of the London Stock Exchange. Prior to these, Mr. He served as a director and president of Spur Ventures Inc. which was listed on the TSX-V in Canada. In his early career, Mr. He worked as a mineral process engineer and coal preparation engineer in Canadian mining companies and an engineering consulting company.

Mr. He obtained his doctoral and master's degrees in mineral process engineering from the University of British Columbia in Canada and his bachelor's degree in coal preparation from Heilongjiang Institute of Mining and Technology (now known as the Heilongjiang University of Technology) in China.

About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi Region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

