Rightware and Audi Showcase Seamless UX With Kanzi UI and Kanzi Connect

Rightware, the leading provider of automotive user interface software, and Audi AG demonstrated at Google I/O seamless integration of services across multiple displays in the new Audi Q8 sport concept car. Rightware's latest product, Kanzi Connect, enables Audi to integrate features from the Android Embedded infotainment console directly into the safety-critical, real-time operating system powering the digital instrument cluster.

The user experience is powered by two Rightware products: Kanzi UI and Kanzi Connect. The user interfaces for both the instrument cluster and the HVAC control panel were developed by Audi specialists utilizing Kanzi UI, Rightware's proven design and development tool. In the use case shown at Google I/O, an on-board Kanzi Connect server connects directly to HERE Open Location Platform (OLP) via the cloud to retrieve map tiles and geometry, as well as to the Android-based infotainment console for e.g. GPS coordinates, turn-by-turn directions, and street names. These various resources are combined and rendered real-time on the instrument cluster with the powerful Kanzi graphics engine. The three displays in the system are driven by isolated operating systems, yet Kanzi Connect allows each to access the same services and data, including all the services from the Android infotainment console, to deliver a unified experience at the UI level.

"Audi confides in Rightware's user interface and connectivity tools once again, with the Q8 sport concept showcar," said Alfons Pfaller, Head of Infotainment & Connected Car, Audi AG. "Kanzi Connect enables seamless integration of the multiple displays and operating systems, with the latest runtime engine now able to render high-definition 3D maps in the instrument cluster."

"Rightware is very pleased that Audi AG has become an early adopter of Kanzi Connect," said Ville Ilves, President, Rightware Inc. "Audi is at the forefront of digital UX innovation and automotive design. By participating in the Kanzi Connect technology preview program, Audi is able to pilot new experiences while providing us with invaluable feedback as we finalize development."

Kanzi Connect is the latest breakthrough product adding to Rightware's range of tools and services simplifying and accelerating cross-platform development of connected HMIs. It is available under a technology preview program to customers seeking early access and an opportunity to provide input into the direction of its development. To learn more, please visit http://www.rightware.com/kanzi-connect.

