SANTA BARBARA, CA--(Marketwired - May 17, 2017) - ClarionDoor, Inc. (ClarionDoor) is pleased to announce CM&F Group recently selected ClarionDoor's flagship solution, Insured Rating, to modernize rates and rating processes for the company's professional liability program for healthcare professionals and groups.

Founded in 1919, CM&F Group is a New York-based, full-service insurance brokerage writing national programs in all 50 states and Washington D.C. CM & F Group provides access to innovative and comprehensive insurance programs and solutions in markets which are home to the world's largest financial and insurance institutions.

"CM&F is committed to investing in the best and latest technology," said Cal Sullivan, Sr., president and chief operating officer at CM&F Group. "Most of our products are available online and are fully automated, allowing our clients to purchase coverage in minutes and access all their information online because we don't believe in making people wait. Not only is ClarionDoor's cloud based rating solution built on the latest technology, they are an industry proven partner for our development team, and through their consulting and documentation will simplify the integration process with our user interface."

In today's competitive environment, modern rating functionality can deliver not only speed to market and scalability, but a competitive edge for insurers. ClarionDoor's cloud-based Insured Rating enterprise platform provides all the tools and services necessary for rating any insurance line of business, algorithm, or transaction type. Insured Rating also provides the back-end functions required to deliver and maintain successful production implementations, including testing tools, what-if functionality, release tools, usage reporting and well-documented API resources.

"We are happy to have earned CM&F's business for our rating solution and services," said Patrick M. McCall, chief sales officer at ClarionDoor. "Their selection of ClarionDoor to develop the rates for their healthcare program is a resounding endorsement of our ability to provide rating solutions for complex and specialty lines of business."

About ClarionDoor

ClarionDoor delivers enterprise-class, web-based rating and quoting solutions to insurance organizations across all lines of business via the company's flagship product, Insured Rating. By embracing cloud technologies, industry standards and a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) delivery model, ClarionDoor's experienced team of insurance and technology professionals helps insurance organizations quickly generate accurate, real-time insurance quotes and on-demand reports via Insured Rating's integrated analytics capabilities. For more information about ClarionDoor or Insured Rating, please contact Patrick McCall at 570.645.5050 or pat.mccall@clariondoor.com, or visit the company's website at www.clariondoor.com.

About CM&F Group

CM&F Group was founded in 1919 and have remained privately owned for almost 100 years. We've specialized in Professional Liability for Healthcare Professionals and Groups for over 50 years and continue to provide innovative products to that rapidly changing market. We believe in investing in technology without sacrificing service. However, like so many companies these days, we don't think technology solves everything. That is why we have a fully staffed call center as well as options for chat and email support. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.cmfgroup.com.

