Global Hybrid Vehicle (Stop-Go, 48V + BSG/ ISG, HEV, PHEV) Market 2017-2020 with Focus on China - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global and China Hybrid Vehicle (Stop-Go, 48V + BSG/ ISG, HEV, PHEV) Industry Report, 2017-2020" report to their offering.

Hybrid vehicles make use of traditional fuels while being accompanied by electric motors and engines. Electric motors function as the auxiliary power of engines to improve low-speed power output and fuel consumption. Hybrid system can reduce fuel loss of traditional fuel vehicles and level down fuel consumption so as to save energy and reduce emission.

By dynamical structure, hybrid power system falls into three types: Series Hybrid Electric Vehicle (SHEV), Parallel Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), and Power-Split Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PSHEV).

Major component suppliers are speeding up the 48V micro hybrid product process with higher requirements on fuel consumption and emissions in China. Delphi's products have been applied in Honda Civic 1.6L (overseas edition) and will be used by another two automakers in 2017, and Continental also started mass production in 2016. Domestically, the world's first 48V mass-produced car - Changan EADO Electric Type was first launched in November 2016.

726,000 electric passenger vehicles (including 424,000 EVs and 302,000 PHEVs) were sold worldwide in 2016, up 32.2% from a year earlier, claiming an approximately 0.84% share of global total automobile market. With intensified efforts in promoting electric cars on a global scale, electric passenger vehicle sales volume will grow to 1.8 million in 2020.

